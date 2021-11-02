Melissa Data Named a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced it has again been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions1. Melissa Data was one of 15 vendors evaluated in the report.



“This is the second year in a row Melissa has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions, and we consider this achievement validation of the unique role we play in the market,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa. “Our approach to data quality takes into account the diverse needs of our broad customer base. It’s not enough that customer data ‘looks’ right from a format perspective, but that it is truly valid and functional. This course allows us to deliver extensive value and utility to Melissa customers – no matter the industry.”



In the report, Gartner states, “The discipline of data quality assurance ensures that data is ‘fit for purpose’ and trusted by users in the context of existing business operations, analytics and emerging digital business scenarios. Data quality has traditionally been mandated to fulfill compliance and governance requirements and to reduce operational risks and costs. Increasingly, data quality also becomes a necessity when amplifying analytics for better insights and for making trusted, data-driven decisions. Data quality is a competitive advantage that data and analytics (D&A) leaders must continuously engage with in order to achieve those goals.”



With more than 35 years of address expertise and deep domain knowledge, Melissa advocates address management as foundational to all facets of customer communication and business operations. By offering proven solutions designed to clean, enrich, and match contact records, the company empowers users to tap into deeper customer insight, improve communications, and cultivate more profitable customer relationships.



Learn more about Melissa’s recognition, by downloading your complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions here.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions,” Melody Chien, Ankush Jain, 29 September 2021.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

