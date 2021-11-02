Body Collective Opens Trauma-Informed Wellness Studio in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Collective, Austin's first trauma-formed wellness studio, will be holding a week-long Grand Opening event at its North Lamar studio starting November 8 and running through November 14. Grand Opening Week activities will include yoga and dance classes, a raffle for a free membership, and more. The studio is located at 5501 N Lamar Blvd C111, Austin, TX 78751.

During the Grand Opening Week, there will be opportunities to try a wide range of yoga and dance classes, attend dance socials, win a free membership, connect with the community, among other things.

"We started this venture two years ago with the goal of providing trauma-conscious wellness and community building opportunities for all bodies," said Jean Devlin, co-founder of Body Collective. "After an 18-month delay due to the pandemic, we're thrilled to be able to finally bring our vision for an inclusive, trauma-informed wellness space to the Austin community."

Founded by Jean Devlin and Lindsey Morrison in 2019, and originally scheduled to open in March 2020, Body Collective pivoted to provide online, on-demand content that was designed to be a support structure during the height of the pandemic. Now, the original vision of a movement and wellness space is finally coming to fruition.

"We created Body Collective to fill a gap that we saw in the wellness space," said Morrison. "Our mission with Body Collective is to create a diverse, inclusive, trauma-conscious wellness environment where bodies of every race, gender expression, sexual orientation, class, and age, are not only represented but celebrated."

To learn more about what Body Collective is building, visit austinbodycollective.com . To register for Grand Opening week events, visit the Schedule .

About Body Collective

Body Collective is a female-founded, trauma-informed wellness studio. Our mission at Body Collective is to create a space in which we can offer the highest quality yoga, yoga therapy, dance, massage, and acupuncture to the Greater Austin community. Our goal is to ensure that every person who walks through our doors feels safe, welcomed, and accepted.

For more information, please contact Paige Sanders at (817) 304-3398 or paige@austinbodycollective.com.

