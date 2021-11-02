Aunalytics CMO Katie Horvath to Participate as a Panelist at Traverse Connect’s Economic Summit 2021

Horvath to Address Data Analytics and Cybersecurity at Annual Event that Looks Ahead at the Emerging Business Climate and Highlights Trends, Economic Issues, and Expert Knowledge

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, is pleased to announce that Katie Horvath , chief marketing officer for Aunalytics, has been invited to participate as a panelist at Economic Summit 2021 on November 2, 2021 in Traverse City, hosted by Traverse Connect. The annual summit will highlight trends, speak to issues affecting the economy, and share knowledge from economic experts to support organizations’ efforts to thrive in today’s challenging business climate.

Horvath will participate in the summit’s Economic Outlook Luncheon panel, which will address the economic outlook for the Traverse City region. She will specifically talk about the current state of cybersecurity and how it is impacting business insurance. For the past six years, the finance sector has ranked #1 as the most cyberattacked industry, with cyber criminals continuing to double down efforts to breach financial data, compromise accounts, and profit from this industry with increasingly sophisticated attacks and campaigns. Horvath will also discuss how imperative data analytics has become for regional financial institutions and healthcare providers with the current business climate.

The panel will also include Jeff Korzenik, managing director and chief investment strategist for Fifth Third Investment Management Group; Jamie Gallagher, president and chief executive officer for Faber-Castell USA; and Stacie Kwaiser, chief operating officer for Rehmann.

“I’m honored to participate in this year’s Economic Summit in light of the dynamic work and economic challenges and opportunities that exist at every level in our environment today,” said Horvath. “It has never been more important to gather information, exchange ideas, and explore possibilities. I look forward to being a part of the Economic Outlook panel and discussing very important issues, such as the importance of cybersecurity and banking, that impact our economic health and well-being.”

The Economic Summit will be held at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, and feature a Business Showcase highlighting 20 businesses in the Grand Traverse region. Aunalytics is pleased to be a sponsor of this year’s Economic Summit.

About Katie Horvath

Katie Horvath is Chief Marketing Officer for Aunalytics, Inc. She has been recognized by the United States Congress with a leadership award for innovative business models in healthcare for her work in rural oncology care with Munson Medical Center. Horvath is one of the newest members appointed by the Governor to the Michigan Women’s Commission. She serves on the Advisory Board for Industrial & Operations Engineering at the University of Michigan School of Engineering, and the Michigan Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board through the Center for Automotive Research. Horvath is a mentor and advisor for 20Fathoms tech incubator in Traverse City and a regular speaker at the National Cancer Prevention Caucus and Workshop on Capitol Hill and a member of the Forbes Communication Council.

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .