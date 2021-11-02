Prometheus Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced that management will be conducting presentations and fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November and December.



Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference – Fireside Chat Tuesday, November 9 t h at 4:20 PM EST

– Fireside Chat Tuesday, November 9 at 4:20 PM EST Guggenheim 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference – Fireside Chat Monday, November 15 th at 10:20 AM EST

– Fireside Chat Monday, November 15 at 10:20 AM EST Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – Presentation Tuesday, November 16 th at 1:40 PM EST

– Presentation Tuesday, November 16 at 1:40 PM EST Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference – Presentation Tuesday, November 16 th at 4:00 PM EST

– Presentation Tuesday, November 16 at 4:00 PM EST Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference – Fireside Chat available on Monday, November 22 nd at 10:00 AM EST

– Fireside Chat available on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 AM EST Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference – Fireside Chat Thursday, December 2nd at 3:55 PM EST

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats and presentations will be available via the Events & Webcasts section of the Prometheus Biosciences website. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Company’s precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world’s largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

The Company’s lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of the two most common forms of IBD, Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn’s Disease (CD). The Company has initiated enrollment in a Phase 2 trial in UC patients and a Phase 2a trial in CD patients, each utilizing a genetic-based companion diagnostic designed to identify patients more likely to respond to PRA023.

