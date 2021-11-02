RTI Awarded $1M U.S. DoD Research Contract to Explore 5G-NextG Enhancements for Real-Time Communications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced that it has been awarded a $1M research contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to explore and demonstrate enhancements in performance and security of 5G-NextG communications for systems requiring reliable real-time communications. RTI will focus on novel integration of the data and control planes to improve system throughput, security, reliability, and scalability.



The RTI Connext® connectivity framework is currently used in critical defense and industrial systems across the transportation, energy and medical markets. It provides the ability to disaggregate and transparently distribute C2 applications using a location-agnostic and loosely-coupled communications paradigm. In addition, Connext eliminates the needless replication of distributed communications code development, testing and production that must be handled by each application provider. Connext provides global connectivity for widely distributed systems, and IP Mobility to enable reliable movement between heterogeneous networks.

"With the widespread interest in running critical systems over cellular networks, RTI believes that this research is vital to advancing our understanding of the intersection of 5G-NextG and critical communications. This additional funding will allow us to explore enhanced performance and security over 5G, building upon our existing research activities in data compression, global communications, simulation, trusted computing and multi-level security. We are confident that our 5G-NextG work will benefit both commercial and defense market sectors, and we look forward to working with the government on this effort,” said Dr. Paul Pazandak, Director of Research at RTI.

RTI will be integrating and testing their research software at the San Antonio Joint Base 5G Test Site in Texas.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

