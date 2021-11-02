Hanstone Gold Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), consisting of: (i) units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.28 per Unit, and (ii) flow-through units of the Company (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit. There is no minimum Offering amount. The maximum number of securities that could be issued under the Offering is 3,571,428 Units, which would result in aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.32 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Each FT Unit shall consist of one Common Share of the Company which will qualify as a “flow-through share” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (each, a “FT Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “FT Warrant”). Each FT Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “FT Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for its ongoing exploration drilling program, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (“CEE”) that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company’s Doc and Snip North projects. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021. The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of Units will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The Company estimates that approximately $500,000 will be raised through the sale of Units and approximately $500,000 will be raised through the sale of FT Units, if the maximum Offering is completed.

The closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units and FT Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The securities issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company may pay finder’s fees and issue finder’s warrants in connection with the Offering.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Hanstone Gold

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Carrie Howes, Director of Communications, +1-(778)-551-8488, carrie.howes@hanstonegold.com

Or visit the Company’s website at www.hanstonegold.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

The information contained herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified using words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Hanstone’s business and the industry and markets in which it operates and will operate. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of gold, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct Hanstone’s planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances, and achievements of Hanstone to differ materially from any projections of results, performances, and achievements of Hanstone expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that future assay results will not confirm previous results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the uncertainty of commodity prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company’s title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, or other approvals

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information because of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws

