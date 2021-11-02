Piedmont Launches the PiPerLink™ Connector at the Aquatech Amsterdam International Tradeshow

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Piedmont business line is launching a new product, the PiPerLinkTM permeate connector, at the Aquatech Amsterdam International Tradeshow.



The Piedmont Permeate Link, or PiPerLinkTM, is an integrated permeate connector that replaces complex multi-component assemblies and fits every reverse osmosis (“RO”) and ultrafiltration (“UF”) vessel brand, connection type, and connection size. The product delivers cost savings in design, manufacturing, and installation, and reduces the number of connections between the vessel and permeate or filtrate header, decreasing the risk of leakage.

“We are very excited to launch this unique product after several months of hard work from our engineering and R&D teams. The PiPerLinkTM connector perfectly complements our product portfolio and can be quickly brought to market through our current sales channels. As a leading desalination component supplier, we work hard to deliver market innovation that supports our customers’ needs, improves process efficiency, and simplifies design. All of that is reflected in this product launch”, stated Ties Venema, Managing Director of Piedmont.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants and meets critical customer demand for a wide range of applications in the industrial and municipal markets. For more information, visit www.piedmontpacific.com.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

