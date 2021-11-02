Healthcare Triangle Announces the appointment of Manish Hindupur as Vice President, Cloud Service Delivery for Life Sciences and Healthcare Providers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company") a leading provider of cloud and data transformation platform and solutions for healthcare and life sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Hindupur as Vice President, Cloud Services Delivery for life sciences and healthcare providers.



“Manish brings a unique combination of global information technology skills to Healthcare Triangle, from shaping business vision into IT initiatives with focus on improving outcome, growth and profitability,” said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO, Healthcare Triangle Inc.

Manish is a seasoned information technology executive with over two decades expertise in Cloud, DevOps & IT Infrastructure. Manish will be responsible for Service and Project delivery of all Cloud projects. He will also be responsible for the Cloud Professional and Managed Services. His role will involve recruiting, training, competency building and managing the team working directly with our customers and customer projects. He will focus on developing customer success strategies, leveraging next generation of delivery and managed services capabilities.

Manish said, “HCTI’s customer centric approach to business transformation is exactly what the market needs, and customers deserve. Having lead business transformation on behalf of both clients and companies over the last two decades, I see a huge opportunity ahead of HCTI to be the partner of choice in the enterprise Cloud transformation journey.”

Prior to joining Healthcare Triangle, Manish held leadership roles at NTT DATA and XCM Solutions (which was subsequently acquired by Wolters Kluwer). Manish has an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from MIT Sloan and a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University.

Manish will report to Suresh Venkatachari, CEO and serve on our Executive Team.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

