DAVIDsTEA Officially Certified as a Great Place to Work®

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada.

Based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience, The Great Place to Work® certification is testament to DAVIDsTEA’s commitment to its employees. Focusing on wellbeing and mental health through their competitive wellness program, and providing sick, personal, and volunteer days to its teams, the company believes the honour is well-deserved. This is the first year DAVIDsTEA has applied and obtained the certification.

“We’re beyond proud to be a Great Place to Work®-Certified workplace,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “Our team constantly finds new and innovative ways to create a culture of openness, creativity, and support. Following a year of transformation, this certification is a testament to an incredible team and leadership group who inspire daily,” she added.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

Those looking for career opportunities with DAVIDsTEA can visit their Careers page or connect with the brand on LinkedIn.

Follow DAVIDsTEA on Instagram (@davidstea), Facebook (@davidstea), and on TikTok (@davidstea_official) to stay in touch with the brand.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

For more information or media requests, please contact:

Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23f71dc2-62aa-4a87-996d-b6f32d9df797