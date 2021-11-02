Metacrine Reports Topline Results for MET409 Phase 2a Combination Trial In Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and NASH

- Validates therapeutic benefit of combination approaches for a large segment of NASH patients

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating MET409, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in combination with empagliflozin (Jardiance®), a sodium-glucose cotransport-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, in patients with type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The Phase 2a study (NCT04702490) is a 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial that evaluated the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity, as measured by reductions in liver fat content with magnetic resonance imaging-derived proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), of MET409 (50 mg) and empagliflozin (10 mg) versus individual treatments and placebo. A total of 132 patients were randomized (33 per treatment group).

All regimens had favorable safety profiles and were generally well-tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (AEs). Mild-moderate pruritus was reported in 0%-6% of patients across all groups. No pruritus-related treatment discontinuations occurred in any of the cohorts. LDL-cholesterol increases with MET409 were consistent with previous studies and were comparable alone or in combination with empagliflozin. Secondary assessment of liver fat content at 12 weeks indicated reduction in liver fat, as measured by MRI-PDFF, in both monotherapy arms and demonstrated additive effects in the combination regimen.

“NASH is closely linked to several co-morbidities, with an estimated 65% of type 2 diabetes patients also having NASH,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, Metacrine. “These results showcase the multiple mechanisms that drive NASH and the promise of novel combination approaches in bringing new therapies to patients. We are pleased by the MET409 combination trial results, as this product candidate achieved improvements in liver fat both as a monotherapy and additively when combined with empagliflozin. Treating this large and important patient segment effectively will likely require combination therapies.”

MET409 Phase 2a Combination Trial Selected Data

Endpoint Placebo MET409



50 mg Empagliflozin



10 mg MET409 50 mg +



Empagliflozin 10 mg Mean relative liver fat change



(±SD) 3% ± 24% -16% ± 45% -16% ± 22% -28% ± 33% % of patients with >30%



relative liver fat reduction 3% 50% 23% 47% Mean change in LDL-C 0% 12% -2% 9% Overall pruritus rate 0% 6% 0% 3% Pruritus-related treatment



discontinuation 0% 0% 0% 0%

MET409 Phase 2a Combination Trial Monotherapy Arm and MET642 Phase 2a Interim Results Comparison

Endpoint



(12 weeks for MET409, 16 weeks for MET642) MET409



50 mg MET642



3 mg Relative liver fat reduction



(Placebo-corrected) 19% 19% % of patients with >30% relative liver fat



reduction 50% 47% Mean change in LDL-C (Placebo-corrected) 12% 15% Overall pruritus rate 6% 5% Pruritus-related treatment discontinuation 0% 0%

Chen continued, “With the additional data from this study’s MET409 individual cohort, it has also become clear that MET409 and MET642 have comparable therapeutic profiles. Both compounds were developed from the same unique chemical scaffold, and these data along with the MET642 interim results we recently shared provide a comprehensive view of our FXR program and highlight the similarity of these two assets.”

As the Company previously stated, it has halted future development of its FXR program in NASH and is prioritizing its clinical development effort and resources to advance MET642 into a Phase 2 trial in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

