Kargo Announces Board of Advisors and 75% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2021 

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leader in digital advertising, announced today the formation of its Board of Advisors to guide the strategic growth and planning of the company. The creation of the Board comes on the heels of the Company’s achievement of significant corporate milestones over the past year. Kargo posted a 75% revenue increase in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, expanding on the Company’s 40% year-over-year revenue increase in 2020 over 2019. Kargo’s revenue gains are attributable in part to exceptional client loyalty, with nearly 100% net revenue retention for its top 50 brand advertisers.



In the second half of 2021, Kargo will see both organic and inorganic growth. The company recently purchased StitcherAds for $64 million and is expanding its footprint in EMEA, adding headcount in London and Turkey to service the region. Kargo expects continued expansion to match the increasing demand for premium digital advertising experiences, with plans to offer a global, omnichannel suite of advertising solutions for brands and publishers.

To help guide Kargo’s continued growth and strategic direction, the Company announces the formation of its Board. Kargo is privileged to have highly accomplished, widely recognized business executives helping to steward the company’s future success.

Advisory Board members include:

Frank Blake, Chairman Delta Airlines, Retired Chairman & CEO The Home Depot, Director P&G & Macy’s

Bracken Darrell, President & CEO, Logitech

Susan Sobbott, Former President, American Express Global Commercial Services Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Debora Koyama, Global Growth Operations Officer, Unilever, Former Chief Marketing Officer Mondelez

Doug Knopper, Founder and Former Co-CEO FreeWheel, Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Michael Kassan, Chairman & CEO, Medialink

John Hadl, Managing Director, Archer Venture Capital, LLC, Former CEO Brand-in-Hand



“Kargo is in the middle of a landmark year, with record revenue and global expansion. We are thrilled to welcome so many distinguished executives to our Board of Advisors who will lend their expertise as we continue our climb. More than ever, brands understand the importance of creating differentiated, design-forward, memorable brand experiences and Kargo continues to deliver for our customers. We are thrilled to see so many of our long standing customers return year over year and are grateful to see massive growth of new clients over the last 12 months,” said Harry Kargman, Founder and CEO, Kargo.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Kargo’s story as it moves mobile advertising forward. The team is so nimble, so people-first and so creative—no wonder the world’s biggest brands turn to Kargo for innovation and performance,” said Susan Sobbott.

“It’s such an exciting time to join Kargo as an advisor. They’re experiencing explosive global growth as more brands come to them for quality interactions on emerging channels. I’m honored to join Kargo for the next steps on this journey,” said Bracken Darrell.

“Kargo is a unique company that combines quality, creativity and technology with tremendous success. They have a long track record of transparency, driving value for publishers and advertisers alike. I’m looking forward to working with the team as an advisor as they build out their omni-channel offering for a global customer base,” said Michael Kassan.

Kargo is a mobile-first, editorial led marketplace of unique multi-channel advertising and commerce opportunities for brands, globally. Our advertising partners fill the ranks of the Fortune 500 and our invitation-only editorial marketplace sets the standard for quality and reach, including 100% of all U.S. smartphone users. With a focus on innovation, our creative team designs exclusive new ad formats that drive breakthrough performance and win industry awards. Kargo is 250 employees strong with offices in NYC, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney and Singapore.

