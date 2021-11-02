JumpCloud Appoints Amol Kulkarni to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike, is joining the JumpCloud board of directors as an independent director. Kulkarni brings a wealth of cybersecurity experience to the JumpCloud board at a pivotal moment for the company. JumpCloud recently raised $225M in its Series F as IT teams around the world adopt its cloud directory platform to solve growing identity and access challenges. Security is top of mind for these organizations as threats multiply and legacy directories like Microsoft’s Active Directory are regularly breached by cyber criminals.



“Amol’s deep security knowledge and ability to scale a massive engineering and product organization will be extremely valuable as we expand our product footprint and grow JumpCloud’s presence around the world,” said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO of JumpCloud. “Security threats, hybrid work, and the limits of Active Directory are top of mind for our customers who are hungry for the modern platform that JumpCloud is building. Amol has exactly the right knowledge to help us effectively scale the business and deliver a product that solves today’s security challenges.”

“Legacy systems like Active Directory aren’t able to protect organizations against modern security threats,” said Kulkarni. “It’s time the world adopts an authentication architecture that is actually secure by default. I am thrilled to support JumpCloud as we deliver against the vision of a modern directory platform that simplifies how IT teams secure their organizations and implement Zero Trust.”

Kulkarni leads CrowdStrike’s product and engineering, with responsibility for the definition and delivery of CrowdStrike’s product and platform vision and roadmap. With this vision as their foundation, Kulkarni and his global team develop and deliver cutting-edge and user-friendly products to protect customers and stay ahead of adversaries. Kulkarni’s dedication to building a culture based on bottom-up innovation and collaboration results in a true “one team” approach to cybersecurity. He also developed CrowdStrike’s Software Development Lifecycle to spur customer-focused innovations while ensuring adherence to long-term architecture and design parameters.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud’s mission is to Make Work Happen® by providing people secure access to the resources they need to do their jobs. The JumpCloud Directory Platform gives IT, security operations, and DevOps a single, cloud-based solution to control and manage employee identities, their devices, and apply Zero Trust principles. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 120,000 organizations, with nearly 5,000 customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud® has raised over $400M and is backed by world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, and Whale Rock, among others.