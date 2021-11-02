Odyssey Trust Company Announces Corporate Re-Brand, New Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed its corporate re-brand and expanded both its management team and Board of Directors. “We’re thrilled to announce a formal corporate re-brand, which is now firmly aligned with our commitment to innovation and making life simple, fast and easy for our clients and their shareholders,” said Stephanie Ball, Odyssey’s Director of Communications.



The expansion of Odyssey’s management team and Board of Directors reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company. The new additions to Odyssey’s management team include Maria Nardi, Chief Operations Officer, Shawn Stordy, Chief Financial Officer and Frank Kailik, VP Client Services.

Maria Nardi, Chief Operations Officer – Ms. Nardi has more than 30 years’ experience in the transfer agent industry and is widely respected for her operational expertise, industry knowledge and leadership skills. Prior to joining Odyssey, Maria spent 6 years with CST Canada and 13 years with CIBC Mellon Trust Company.

Shawn Stordy, Chief Financial Officer – Mr. Stordy has nearly 20 years’ experience specializing in treasury, banking, finance and accounting. Prior to joining Odyssey, Mr. Stordy worked in progressive treasury roles in the oil and gas industry with Penn West, Nexen and, most recently, Gibson Energy. Mr. Stordy has a Bachelor of Finance from the University of Regina and holds a Certified Treasury Professional designation from the Association of Finance Professionals.

Frank Kailik, Vice President, Client Services – With more than 15 years’ experience in the transfer agent space, Mr. Kailik is known for his experience across various aspects of the industry, strong relationships in the Canadian capital markets, and robust meeting experience. Prior to joining Odyssey, Mr. Kailik was Supervisor of Operations at Olympia Trust, and Relationship Manager at Computershare.

Odyssey welcomes Robyn Ross of Wealthsimple, a leading financial services innovator in Canada, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ross is the Chief Core Operations Officer and Head of Wealthsimple Trade. Since joining in 2017, she has helped Wealthsimple build the first modern custody and brokerage platform in Canada powering the products they have brought to market. In addition, she helped launch and grow Wealthsimple Trade into a leading online brokerage supporting over a million clients. Prior to joining Wealthsimple, Ms. Ross earned her MBA from the Rotman School of Management, spent three years at Bain & Company, and led the Canadian business of Tilt, a SF-based payments start-up. In 2019, Robyn was named one of the Top 50 Women in FinTech.

“The addition of Maria, Shawn, and Frank to our management team and Robyn to our Board of Directors is an important step for our company as we carry out our mission to ‘do things differently’,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust, “We’re looking forward to having their capital markets and industry experience – as well as their strategic expertise – guide us through our next phase of growth.”

