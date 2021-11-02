ItsaCheckmate’s Newest Integration With Square For Restaurants Removes Admin Time and Empowers Team Members to Focus on Hospitality

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ItsaCheckmate is excited to announce its recent integration with Square for Restaurants , enabling restaurant operations teams to streamline time-intensive administrative tasks and letting team members focus on delivering an elevated guest experience. For restaurants which currently utilize Square, the integration and benefits are now live.



What this means for restaurant teams is that managing Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and other digital orders and menus has never been easier for operators using Square. ItsaCheckmate converts orders into one common format so that they are injected directly into the POS and printed out in the same format as in-house tickets. Restaurateurs can also update all of their digital menus straight from Square—managing orders, menu items, modifiers, descriptions, pricing, images, and even the availability of items.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic, innovative company that is focused on providing a best-in-class solution for restaurants,” says Vishal Agarwal, founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate. “As we have always done, we will continue to stay ahead of the curve, and provide tremendous value for small business owners while doing so.”

“We’re pleased to partner with ItsaCheckmate to provide restaurants even greater access to the tools they need to run their business,” said Bryan Solar, Head of Restaurants at Square. “Every business is different, and we look forward to providing restaurant sellers with even more specialized integrations that fit their unique needs.”

Square for Restaurants joins ItsaCheckmate’s growing family of POS integrations, currently 50+ POS-strong. Its 10,000+ global restaurant clients include small “mom-and-pops'' to major chains like Arby’s, Five Guys, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

About ItsaCheckmate

ItsaCheckmate allows restaurateurs to focus on what matters: serving up delicious food and delightful dining experiences. With ItsaCheckmate, operators can toss the tablets in a drawer and control their online orders and menus straight from their POS—updating everything from item availability to pricing—resulting in higher profits, reduced order errors, and happier staff and customers. ItsaCheckmate proudly works with 10,000+ global restaurant locations, 50+ POS systems, and 75+ Ordering Platforms including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and many more.