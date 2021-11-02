Super League Strategy to Empower Creators Delivers Impressive Audience Reach Inside the Metaverse

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content, and the metaverse, announced today significant growth in its global reach to users within Roblox and Minecraft. Only one month after the close of the company’s acquisition of Bloxbiz, the dynamic advertising platform designed specifically for metaverse environments, Super League is demonstrating an exciting new level of scale for brands seeking engagement opportunities with such a crucial consumer audience.



In the full month of October 2021, within games developed by an enviable network of talented, culturally relevant creators that were visited almost 85 million times, Super League reached nearly 63 million monthly active users. The MAU (Monthly Active Users) level represents approximately 30% of all Roblox users, according to estimates from RTrack that peg Roblox MAUs at 206 million as of June 2021.

Also in October 2021, advertising units served through Bloxbiz within Roblox game titles had a total exposure time of more than 142 years. Ad exposure time within Bloxbiz is validated in multiple ways and aligns with thresholds and guidelines for in-game ads set by the International Advertising Bureau (IAB) and the Media Ratings Council (MRC), including, but not limited to, the requirements that an ad must be on screen and unobstructed by objects, be viewable from a reasonable angle from a player’s line of sight, and excluding idling users.

Super League has seen similar growth within Minehut , its signature Minecraft community and the largest free Minecraft Java edition server host in North America. Minehut, where millions of user-generated Minecraft gameplay environments have been created by individual players, has experienced 85% year-over-year increases in MAUs and total hours of gameplay within the platform.

“The metaverse has become a significant point of conversation these last few days,” says Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO of Super League Gaming. “Where Super League differentiates itself and its offerings is through a tireless focus on empowering creators. While other companies are beginning to dip their toes into the metaverse, we’ve been here for a while and continue to advance our market expertise around supporting metaverse creators and introducing brands into the space in a way that delivers powerful marketing outcomes, while also helping creators generate revenue from their passionate, hard, impressive work.”

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading metaverse and creator economy platform at the intersection of gaming and pop culture focused on tools and offerings that empower creators, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s creator-centric offerings include content tools that power live stream multicasting, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a social media banner monetization platform, and a virtual cloud-based video production division, Virtualis Studios. Combined with vibrant in-game Minecraft communities, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series, Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Media Contact:

Gillian Sheldon

Super League Gaming

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com

Investor Relations:

Sophie Pearson and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

SLG@gatewayir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.