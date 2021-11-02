Canadian Company Taking Plant Based Baked Goods Mainstream in High Growth market

GEORGETOWN, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Food Innovations Inc. ("the Company") is a plant based vegan bakery committed to R&D and the commercialization of its innovative products through wholesale and retail networks. With their hero brand "Nature's Flair," the Company has demonstrated that it is a leader in taking plant based vegan baked goods mainstream. They have their sites set on joining other Canadian successes in the plant based space, such as The Very Good Food Company.



Co-founded in May 2020 by Vineet Jain and Ashish Mehta, the Company has seen exponential growth due to its strong and experienced team and their delicious, affordable, nutritious, good for you and the planet; plant based vegan, muffins and cupcakes. The Company's inception came from Vineet's three decades of baking experience and his desire to find a delicious treat that his family, including his vegan son, could enjoy at family meals.

Vineet Jain says "It's exciting to see all our hard work creating such a good for you and good for the environment, delicious plant based vegan baked goods coming to fruition. We are excited about this next phase of growth and taking plant based baked goods mainstream."

Those who follow plant based markets know that the industry is growing rapidly, with a projected annual CAGR of 11.9 percent. The Canadian Company is well placed to take advantage with a commercial facility that is already in production and receiving sales orders from some of the largest grocers in Ontario, such as Farm Boy, Pusateri’s Fine Foods, Commisso's Fresh Foods, Vince’s Market, Galati's and their plant based vegan muffins are expected to be on the shelves of Loblaws and Loblaws subsidiaries by November 4, 2021. The Company is also in advanced discussions with Sobey's and Metro and large retailers and wholesalers in the US.

Consumers love the price point, as well as the taste: “As someone who doesn’t have easy access to vegan bakeries and doesn’t always have time to bake, I SO appreciate Farm Boy offering more plant-based bakery items! These muffins are a fantastic treat - my husband actually eats them for dessert, they’re so good.” The quality is incentivising people to switch from nonvegan products.

The Company’s hero brand Nature's Flair has competitors, but few who can offer the same high-quality plant based product at such an affordable price point. To meet the demand for their products, the Company has launched a third equity round, live on Equivesto an online platform and an Exempt Market Dealer that is already over 11 percent funded. There Equity crowdfunding gives access to the general public to purchase shares in high-growth innovative companies like Vision Food Innovations. You can buy shares from as little as $500.

Vision Food Innovations

Vision Food Innovations Limited (Vision) is a Canadian commercial plant based bakery committed to providing the market with plant based baked goods that are easy, affordable and nutritious—taking plant based products mainstream. They have seen exponential growth since launching in March 2021 and are already in commercial production and available for purchase in retailers across Ontario. Wholesale purchase show strong sales. And their e-commerce platform is all set and recently started generating revenue.

Website: https://naturesflairfoods.com/

IG: @visionbakeries @natures.flair

FB: https://www.facebook.com/Vision-Bakeries

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VisionFoodinno

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vision-bakeries-limited/