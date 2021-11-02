Play, Mine, Earn with HeliconNFT: the All-New Play-to-Earn NFT Ecosystem

Singapore, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) HeliconNFT has launched its cross-dimensional gaming ecosystem that enables users to monetise in-game assets.

In-game elements move fluidly across different platforms and networks, bridging the gap between centralised games and blockchain.

Decentralised governance includes content creation opportunities, forwarding motions for community voting and worldwide tournaments.

Photo Available: Roadshow

In HeliconNFT, the brand-new, global, gaming-focused NFT ecosystem, unique items and elements from different games can flow freely across platforms to be purchased, sold, or traded. This means players can come together as one community and monetise their in-game assets across different games.

“In the briefest possible definition, what we’re building is a powerful, high-level, cross-dimensional gaming ecosystem that ultimately rewards its users. We’ve built a world where our users can enter a global ecosystem and play, mine, and, most importantly, earn money,” explains Tom Palmer, Chief Product Officer of HeliconNFT.

“You can imagine the number of people involved to make the vision of this ecosystem a reality. There was a real sense of joy and achievement in finalising this creative effort. As this game reaches the masses, we look forward to continuing to create and develop conditions to further expand upon this metaverse and bring additional rewards and benefits to our users,” he adds.

Photo Available: Roadmap

Exploring the Ecosystem

The HeliconNFT ecosystem is built on three distinguishing characteristics, namely increasing the liquidity of NFTs, developing a bespoke Helicon token and the universe of the game itself. Of these, Agora – where players can increase NFT liquidity – is the crux and is designed around four key pillars.

At the tip of the spear is the Helicon Liquidity Yield Aggregator. As one of the core goals of HeliconNFT is to increase the liquidity of NFTs, nine liquidity pools are available for mining. These are the primary source for NFTs, or, as they’re known within the game, Helicon Drachma Tokens (HDT). Naturally, there is also a Helicon Marketplace where all NFT trading occurs, including games integrated with Helicon, making this trading zone the essential gateway to the ecosystem.

Through the Helicon Added-On System (AOS), game assets are NFTokenised, meaning all purchases in games connected to the Helicon ecosystem can be mapped.

Decentralised governance is the final pillar of the Agora superstructure. This is achieved in multiple ways, allowing users to put forward proposals, vote or create content for the company’s marketing efforts by posting videos and writing articles, plus worldwide tournaments for players and teams to fight against each other. This goal has been backboned by the recent announcement of HeliconNFT’s partnership with esports giant Battlefy, who have over 70,000 tournaments under their belt.

Play, Mine, Earn & Battle Gods

The aim of the game within Helicon Play is straightforward. There are two types. One is categorised as all other games integrated within the Helicon ecosystem as it grows and develops. That makes the second type, Helicon Titan, the prominent game at the centre of the Helicon Play metaverse.

At the heart of this game, players fight against old gods to create a new and better world that they can master. The route to do so is through developing NFTs by Forging and Enchanting. As the ecosystem’s economy is essentially fuelled by increasing the liquidity and value of all NFTs, through Forging, players can build new NFTs. At the same time, Enchanting allows them to upgrade their NFTs.

Comprehensive NFT ecosystems like Helicon deliver real-world value to digital game assets, and compared with other virtual worlds, HeliconNFT has many unique features that strike a different note. For instance, all users have the freedom to create their own NFTs, and every object, building, item, or character can be an NFT and traded on Helicon Marketplace.

This is an important feature when considering the financial reward structure for holders of Regular NFTs. For instance, when a Regular NFT is created, a loyalty rate is selected to determine the proportion of revenue that the creator of the Regular NFT can obtain in any future sales. All previous owners and the original creator will receive 95% of Regular NFT sales, and the proportion of this will be decided by the loyalty rate selected at its creation. All in all, this is a key ingredient in the structure of the HeliconNFT ecosystem that is designed to reward its users.

Maximise Monetising Master NFTs

However, Master NFTs are the true cornerstone of the ecosystem's financial operation. In the Helicon ecosystem, there are nine Master NFTs, each one corresponding to one of the nine liquidity mining pools. To empower Liquidity Providers, Master NFTs are traded with Liquidity Provider tokens only, with a pre-determined linearised growth using smart contracts. In contrast to the sales breakdown of a Regular NFT, 100% of proceeds from Master NFT trading goes to the current holder.

Importantly, to prevent monopolisation of Master NFTs, holders can only keep them for a maximum of 24 hours. However, within that limited 24-hour period, even more power and benefits are orientated toward holders of Master NFTs.

For example, every Regular NFT is automatically categorised to a Master NFT when created. This means that holders of Master NFTs enjoy 1% of these Regular NFT sales in their respective categories and 5% of the liquidity mining rewards in the corresponding mining pool. These benefits are a force of real significance to users of HeliconNFT and highlight the favourable conditions of play that users of HeliconNFT can enjoy in a creative and thrilling environment.

Announcing HeliconNFT's Roadshow

Join us on Wednesday 3rd November, with Tom Palmer our Chief Product Officer will be talking about our ecosystem, including what makes it so special, in a live video chat. We also want you to ask us all those burning questions you may have, and to sweeten the deal we've got some prizes to give away for those who participate!

Interested in knowing more about HeliconNFT & its team? Want the opportunity to win 0.05 $Eth? Share your questions with us, and one lucky participant will be chosen at random to win the prize. We'll also be giving away a few goodies during the livestream, so don't miss out!

Date: Wednesday, November 3rd

Time: To be announced on the Discord channel

Location: road-show-online-event voice channel

Format: Livestream followed by community questions

Giveaway 1: Share your question with us to potentially *win 0.05 $Eth*

Giveaway 2: We've got some goodies to giveaway during the stream. You'll have to be there to find out how!

Ask your questions by following the link (competition closes at the start of the event): https://heliconnft.world/3weunYf

Visit HeliconNFT.com to find out more

Join the HeliconNFT community on Discord for updates, giveaways and more

About HeliconNFT

HeliconNFT is a global platform, focused on esports, NFTs, and blockchain, that will bring communities together by staying green and sustainable. HeliconNFT will be an ETH layer 2 solution for the self-custody and security for NFT developers, creators, and traders. On top of that, HeliconNFT will be able to offer minting, trading, earning ,and collecting for its marketplace and game.

