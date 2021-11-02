The Global Islamic Banking Software Market is expected to grow by $ 3.88 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 19.33% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Islamic Banking Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114958/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the Islamic banking software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the issue of smart cards by banks and increasing Sukuk issuance. In addition, issue of smart cards by banks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The islamic banking software market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Retail

• Corporate

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies mobility in the banking industryas one of the prime reasons driving the Islamic banking software market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Islamic banking software market vendors that include AutoSoft Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp., Path Solutions K.S.C.C., Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG. Also, the Islamic banking software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

