GTX Corp Begins Selling Vita-Shield-Max Immune Support Nutraceutical

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in the fields of: health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, today announced it has begun selling Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK: HALB ) Vita-Shield-Max TM all in one immune support nutraceutical which helps maximize one’s natural immunity defenses.

In addition to selling this propriety blend of natural immunity booster as part of GTX’s longevity revolution initiative, GTX and Halberd are also planning to work together on products for various neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Traumatic Brain Injury, among others. Many of these diseases are prevalent among seniors, active duty and veteran soldiers, participants in contact sports, and millions of people in the general population. Halberd and GTX intend to work together to utilize their combined technologies and years of experience in the field to develop superior diagnostics/treatments for these diseases and afflictions.

“Since a large percentage of our patented GPS SmartSole customer base is afflicted with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury, it makes a lot of sense for us to continue to expand our partnerships, product offerings and solutions to address these issues for this growing global market,” commented GTX Corp CEO, Patrick Bertagna.

GTX also recently signed an agreement with LifeConnect to explore integrating IoT wearable sensors into its GPS SmartSole platform. This will be used as a communications gateway sending vital biometric data along with GPS coordinates to the cloud, leveraging the LifeConnect and Life365 Health backend platforms and GTX’s GPS 4G SmartSole platform.

GTX Corp is a For-Profit with Purpose Company which has an extensive line of health & safety products, patent portfolio, is a proud U.S. military contractor and has multiple wearable tracking products sold through its online store , Amazon and authorized resellers and distributors servicing customers across the globe.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole ® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 50 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Social Media Hashtags - #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected #trackwhatyoulove

#iot #smartproducts #nfc #ble #safety #healthcare #veritap #exceptionmonitoring #assettracking #coronavirus #face mask #covid19

GTX Blog https://gtxcorp.com/press/

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

https://www.twitter.com/gtxco

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

https://instagram.com/gtxcorp

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

213.489.3019

Info@GTXCorp.com

IR@GTXCorp.com

Contact Us

GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle

Email: NSRiddle@GTXCorp.com Tel: +44 7785 364100

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements