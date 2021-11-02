Save Foods Continues Move To Expand Its European Presence With Commercial Pilot Program for Citrus

Collaborating With Top Turkish Packing House, The Program is Designed to Verify Treated Produce Complies With the EU’s Strict Produce Regulations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has commenced a commercial pilot program of its treatment for citrus fruits with a large Turkish packing house, HERA Meyve ve Sebze .

The commercial trial, which is scheduled to begin between November 8th and 12th, was designed to verify that the Company’s products, when combined with permitted pesticides, mitigate undesirable pathogens but most importantly reduce the presence of the pesticides’ hazardous residues on citrus fruit, as required by the EU’s recently established “Farm To Fork Green Deal Initiative”.

Dan Sztybel, the Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli Subsidiary, commented on the announcement, “I am confident that this trial will confirm what we have repeatedly demonstrated in the pilots and scientific studies already conducted in Israel, the United States, Mexico and Spain; Save Foods treated produce consistently shows efficient control of pathogens with less hazardous residues.”

“This program is an important step in advancing our presence in the EU. Turkey is one of the world’s largest producers of fruit and vegetables, and while it is not a member of the EU, it is estimated that more than 42% of all Turkish exports go to EU countries. I expect the results achieved here will facilitate our relationships with other regional growers, packers and retailers and help us take advantage of the many opportunities within the European marketplace,” Sztybel concluded.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, green, and healthy product.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss the pilot program with a large Turkish packing house, including the timing and design of the trial, verifying that the Company’s products, when combined with permitted, low concentration pesticides, mitigate undesirable pathogens and leave no trace of hazardous residues on citrus fruit, as required by the EU’s recently established “Farm To Fork Green Deal Initiative”, that the trial will confirm mitigation of pathogens and no hazardous or toxic residues, and that the results will facilitate relationships with other regional growers, packers and retailers and help the company take advantage of opportunities within the European marketplace. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

