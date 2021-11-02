The Global Mobile Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR about 18% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048540/?utm_source=GNW

18 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR about 18% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases and the empowerment of staff ability. In addition, an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors analysis included product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors is segmented as below:

By Product

• Autonomous mobile robots

• Remote-controlled mobile robots



By End-user

• Healthcare

• Hospitality



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for high-tech hospitals as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors covers the following areas:

• Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors sizing

• Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors forecast

• Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors vendors that include ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Awabot, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Myomo Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Savioke Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., and Teradyne Inc. Also, the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________