HMNC Brain Health to Participate in Microdose’s Wonderland: Miami Conference on November 8-9, 2021

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (“HMNC” or the “company”), a clinical stage biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Benedikt von Braunmühl, Chief Clinical Development Officer, Dr. Hans Eriksson and Head of Operations, Dr. Maximilian Döbler will participate in Microdose’s Wonderland: Miami Conference on November 8-9, 2021 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL.



HMNC Brain Health’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at hmncbrain@kcsa.com.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a biotech company pioneering in developing personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). HMNC Brain Health is located at one of the leading European biotech hubs in Munich and backed by renowned family offices. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

Media Contacts

Alexander Schmidt (Europe)

+49 151 22 99 39 765

alexander.schmidt@gaulyadvisors.com

Anne Donohoe (U.S.)

+1 212-896-1265

hmnc@kcsa.com

Investor Contact (U.S.)

Tim Regan / Rory Rumore

+1 347-487-6788

tregan@kcsa.com / rrumore@kcsa.com