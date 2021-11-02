Unrivaled Brands Announces Launch of SilverStreak Bay Area Distribution Hub

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its SilverStreak direct-to-consumer distribution hub from its San Leandro, California dispensary.



A wholly owned subsidiary of Unrivaled, SilverStreak Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the Sacramento cannabis delivery market, with over 42,000 active regional customers prior to their acquisition by Unrivaled in October 2021. Unrivaled has rebranded its existing San Leandro dispensary, formerly known as Blüm, to SilverStreak and combined the existing infrastructure with technology enhancements and the SilverStreak delivery platform.

The San Leandro delivery hub substantially extends SilverStreak’s operational footprint for delivery services while streamlining the company’s logistics, allowing for better and faster service to many more customers across a larger region of California.

Unrivaled’s CEO, Frank Knuettel II, stated, “The launch of our San Leandro direct-to-consumer distribution hub, executed within 30 days of the close of Unrivaled’s acquisition of SilverStreak, represents a significant expansion of our delivery service in California. As we expand our omni-channel approach to the market with wholesale distribution, retail, and direct-to-consumer operations throughout California, we look forward to providing an expanding consumer base access to our growing menu of marquee brands.”

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the combination, will be more fully discussed in our reports with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Company as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

