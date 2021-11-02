DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Subsidiary’s Launch of World’s First Uniswap Exchange Traded Product

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers Valour Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, and its Valour Uniswap Exchange Traded Product (“ETP”), which will enable institutions and individuals to invest in Uniswap (“UNI”) as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker.



To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/gfzCs

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/xZlCR

As detailed in the news release, Uniswap, the world's most popular decentralized exchange (“DEX”), is experiencing unprecedented growth, with $4.8 billion in total liquidity currently in the platform. An open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, it is a liquidity provider for the trading of tokens on the Ethereum network, known as ERC-20 tokens. In October, Uniswap Labs shared that the Uniswap protocol had surpassed $500 billion in total trading volume since its launch in November 2018.

“This is the first ever Uniswap ETP being offered to the investing public on traditional equity exchanges,” Russell Starr, Executive Chairman & CEO of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. “With a market capitalization of over US$16 billion, Uniswap is one of the largest and most traded defi protocols. We anticipate positive investor interest in our Uniswap ETP, which should also compound Valour's AUM growth and create value for our shareholders.”

As of October 25, 2021, Valour had surpassed $290 million in assets under management (“AUM”) from the trading of its products on the Nordic Growth Market (“NGM”) and Frankfurt. This achievement highlights an exceptional first 10 months of 2021, during which Valour’s AUM grew by more than 3,033%.

About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Its mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies and the future of finance. The company believes that decentralized technologies lie at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of its shareholders and investors, DeFi Technologies identifies opportunities and areas of innovation, and builds and invests in new technologies and ventures in order to provide diversified exposure across decentralized finance. As a trusted partner for its clients and investors, the company provides industry-leading products and top-quality research and education in this fast-growing space. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DeFi.tech.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 50+ brands within IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and AudioPressRelease (“APR”) productions. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, while bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is where news, content and information converge. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the IBN website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated listing of Valour Uniswap; the development and listing of Valour's ETPs; investor interest in Valour's ETPs; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; expansion of DeFi Technologies and Valour into other geographic areas; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges, including the NGM and Frankfurt, investor demand for DeFi Technologies' and Valour's products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com