Myriad Genetics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Continues Strong Execution of Strategic Growth & Transformation Plans

Revenue of $167.3 million up 15% year-over-year. Excluding revenue from divested businesses, revenue increased 27% year-over-year

Diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 and adjusted EPS of $(0.02)

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided an update on recent business performance and strategic transformation plans.

“We are encouraged by our third quarter performance, and the execution of our teammates on our strategic growth and transformation plans that resulted in year-over-year growth in test volumes, margins and revenue,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The quality and accuracy of our products and improving customer service levels continue to position our business for sustainable growth and profitability. I want to thank all of our 2,400 Myriad Genetics teammates for their commitment to advancing the health and well-being of all of our patients. We are encouraged by the growing market opportunities in our core businesses and see significant potential to expand access to quality genetic testing and precision medicines that improve health outcomes and access to needed healthcare services.”

Financial and Operational Highlights:

Diagnostic test volumes of 252,000 increased 15% year-over-year. Sequential volume was impacted by constraints in access to healthcare providers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the Delta variant strain, and typical summer seasonality. Hereditary cancer volumes for the quarter were flat year-over-year and decreased 7% sequentially. Prenatal test volumes in Women's Health increased 7% year-over-year and decreased 10% sequentially. Tumor profiling test volumes in Oncology increased 33% year-over-year and decreased 15% sequentially. Pharmacogenomics test volumes in Mental Health increased 71% year-over-year and 6% sequentially.

Overall, average selling price (ASP) was stable year-over-year and sequentially after excluding positive revenue adjustments related to better-than-expected cash collections on tests ordered in prior periods.

Total revenue in the quarter was $167.3 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Excluding the divested business revenue, RBM, Autoimmune and myPath, quarterly revenue increased 27% year-over-year.

The following table summarizes year-over-year revenue changes by product category:

Three months ended (in millions) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 % Change Product revenues: Hereditary Cancer $ 79.4 $ 80.5 (1 ) % Prenatal 23.6 16.6 42 % Tumor Profiling 32.9 * 17.0 94 % Pharmacogenomics 24.1 11.9 103 % *Tumor Profiling revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was positively impacted by a milestone payment of $4.0M

GAAP gross margin in the quarter was 71.4%; adjusted gross margin was 71.7%, which improved 190 basis points year-over-year.

GAAP total operating expenses in the quarter were $199.4 million; adjusted total operating expenses decreased $1.6 million sequentially to $121.5 million.

GAAP operating loss in the quarter was $(79.9) million, declining $40.3 million year-over-year; adjusted operating loss was $(1.4) million, improving $10.7 million year-over year.

Diluted GAAP EPS in the quarter were $0.30, improving $0.50 year-over-year; adjusted EPS were $(0.02), improving $0.13 year-over-year.

Closed the sale of Myriad Autoimmune's Vectra testing business on September 13, 2021.

Ended the quarter with $413.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.



“While we still have a lot of hard work ahead of us, we are now better positioned for growth across all of our business segments as we look to 2022 and beyond,” said Diaz. “Our balance sheet is strong. As a result, we can now focus on investing further in the opportunities we see in the emerging technologies, R&D and commercial strategies that elevate our products to their full potential including, acquisitions, new partnerships, and new business development efforts. We look forward to expanding access to vital genetic testing, and precision medicine, making it easier for patients and partners to engage with us, and delivering sustainable and profitable results for all of our shareholders.”

Business Performance and Highlights:

Women’s Health

In the Myriad Women’s Health business, Myriad serves women assessing their risk of cancer, and those who are pregnant or planning a family. Women’s Health delivered revenue of $59.1 million in the quarter, an increase of 6% year-over-year and a decrease of 12% sequentially.

Hereditary Cancer With the launch of the first polygenic breast cancer risk assessment score validated for women of all ancestries, Myriad further strengthened its industry-leading MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer test and significantly expanded access to genetic testing. Now enhanced with RiskScore® for all ancestries, MyRisk provides 5-year and lifetime breast cancer risk assessment for all women not previously diagnosed with breast cancer. RiskScore results are informed by a combination of genetic markers, clinical and biological variables, personal and family history, and ancestry-specific data. RiskScore is available at no additional cost to women who take the MyRisk test.

Prenatal The company continues to see increasing momentum from its Prequel™ noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test including proprietary AMPLIFY™ technology, which dramatically enhances the test's performance and works to reduce test failure rates so that patients may avoid unnecessary invasive procedures. In late 2022, the company plans to launch a novel prenatal test that will deliver the clinical value of both Prequel and Foresight to more expectant parents. The novel offering will simplify the NIPS and carrier screening workflows, which currently involve several samples and different tests, and deliver key clinical content of Prequel and the Foresight carrier screen test from a single maternal sample. The combined offering will provide a single prenatal test that is simple, accurate and will allow more patients to get answers faster.



Oncology

Myriad's Oncology business provides hereditary cancer testing, including MyRisk®, for patients who have cancer. It also provides tumor profiling products such as the EndoPredict® breast cancer prognostic test, the Prolaris® prostate cancer test, and the myChoiceCDx® companion diagnostic test for predicting response to PARP inhibitors. The Oncology business delivered revenue of $76.8 million in the quarter, an increase of 32% year-over-year and a decrease of 2% sequentially.

The company made progress towards launching its combined offering of somatic, germline and CDx for ovarian cancer patients. The new offering, planned for launch in early 2022, combines Myriad's leading germline hereditary cancer test (MyRisk), Myriad's FDA approved companion diagnostic test (myChoiceCDx), together with a Myriad branded tumor profiling test powered by Illumina's TSO500 and run by Intermountain's Precision Genomics. With Myriad's new combined offering, patients and their healthcare providers will receive one comprehensive solution from one laboratory with one team of scientists interpreting the results thereby significantly improving the quality and ease of use of the results. The combined product offering will be sold through the Myriad Oncology sales force throughout the entire U.S.



Mental Health

Myriad’s Mental Health business consists of the GeneSight® psychotropic test that covers 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. In the pharmacogenomic category, GeneSight delivered revenue of $24.1 million in the quarter, an increase of 103% year-over-year and 7% sequentially.

GeneSight saw a strong increase in new ordering providers with nearly 2,700 physicians ordering GeneSight for the first time in the quarter. The total number of ordering physicians increased 6% sequentially.

The Mental Health business has successfully implemented its ongoing commercial transformation with the rightsizing of its field sales force, growing its inside sales force, and executing a robust digital marketing plan to meet patients and clinicians where they are searching for mental health treatments online.

Business Divestitures

On July 1, 2021, the company completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Myriad RBM, Inc. to Q2 Solutions.

Gross proceeds of $197.0 million in cash.

Recognized gain on sale of assets of $121.0 million.

On September 13, 2021, the company completed the sale of select operating assets and intellectual property, including the Vectra® test, to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Gross proceeds of $150.0 million in cash.

Recognized loss on sale of assets of $0.6 million.

Recognized loss on inventory of $11.7 million.

The company recorded $48.0 million for the potential qui tam settlement against Crescendo Bioscience, Inc.

The company intends to use a portion of the total divestiture gross proceeds of approximately $380.0 million to fund investments in technology and commercial efforts and fund the potential qui tam settlement relating to Crescendo Bioscience, Inc. The proceeds were also used to paid down its revolving credit facility.

Financial Guidance

Given the continued unpredictability surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic (and its variant strains) as well as the impact it continues to have on the healthcare environment, customer behavior and the ability to market tests to physicians, the company will not provide financial guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021 or fiscal year 2021. We expect to resume providing financial guidance in early 2022.

Revenue by Product (Unaudited):

Three months ended September 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 WH Onc MH Other Total WH Onc MH Other Total % Change Hereditary Cancer $ 35.5 $ 43.9 $ — $ — $ 79.4 $ 39.2 $ 41.3 $ — $ — $ 80.5 (1 ) % Tumor Profiling — 32.9 — — 32.9 — 17.0 — — 17.0 94 % Prenatal 23.6 — — — 23.6 16.6 — — — 16.6 42 % Pharmacogenomics — — 24.1 — 24.1 — — 11.9 — 11.9 103 % Autoimmune — — — 7.3 7.3 — — — 9.1 9.1 (20 ) % Other — — — — — — — — 0.6 0.6 (100 ) % Total molecular diagnostic 59.1 76.8 24.1 7.3 167.3 55.8 58.3 11.9 9.7 135.7 23 % Total pharma and clinical — — — — — — — — 9.5 9.5 (100 ) % Total Revenue $ 59.1 $ 76.8 $ 24.1 $ 7.3 $ 167.3 $ 55.8 $ 58.3 $ 11.9 $ 19.2 $ 145.2 15 %





Nine months ended September 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 WH Onc MH Other Total WH Onc MH Other Total % Change Hereditary Cancer $ 105.3 $ 136.2 $ — $ — $ 241.5 $ 97.3 $ 107.7 $ — $ 0.6 $ 205.6 17 % Tumor Profiling — 94.4 — — 94.4 — 41.2 — — 41.2 129 % Prenatal 76.7 — — — 76.7 53.5 — — — 53.5 43 % Pharmacogenomics — — 64.3 — 64.3 — — 40.8 — 40.8 58 % Autoimmune — — — 28.2 28.2 — — — 26.8 26.8 5 % Other — — — 0.5 0.5 0.1 — — 1.5 1.6 (69 ) % Total molecular diagnostic 182.0 230.6 64.3 28.7 505.6 150.9 148.9 40.8 28.9 369.5 37 % Total pharma and clinical — — — 24.2 24.2 — — — 32.9 32.9 (26 ) % Total Revenue $ 182.0 $ 230.6 $ 64.3 $ 52.9 $ 529.8 $ 150.9 $ 148.9 $ 40.8 $ 61.8 $ 402.4 32 %

Business Units:

WH = Women’s Health

ONC = Oncology

MH = Mental Health

Product Categories:

Hereditary Cancer – MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx

Tumor Profiling – myChoice CDx, Prolaris, EndoPredict

Prenatal – Foresight, Prequel

Pharmacogenomics – GeneSight

Autoimmune – Vectra

Other – myPath

Pharma and clinical – RBM, COVID-19 testing





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Molecular diagnostic testing $ 167.3 $ 135.7 $ 505.6 $ 369.5 Pharmaceutical and clinical services — 9.5 24.2 32.9 Total revenue 167.3 145.2 529.8 402.4 Costs and expenses: Cost of molecular diagnostic testing 47.8 39.9 139.9 115.2 Cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services — 4.3 11.9 15.8 Research and development expense 18.8 17.6 61.4 54.7 Selling, general, and administrative expense 180.2 124.1 460.5 364.4 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration 0.4 (1.1 ) 1.7 (4.5 ) Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — 1.8 98.4 Total costs and expenses 247.2 184.8 677.2 644.0 Operating loss (79.9 ) (39.6 ) (147.4 ) (241.6 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 0.2 0.4 0.6 1.7 Interest expense (1.1 ) (2.9 ) (6.1 ) (8.3 ) Other 120.6 (1.6 ) 139.3 14.9 Total other income (expense), net 119.7 (4.1 ) 133.8 8.3 Income (loss) before income tax 39.8 (43.7 ) (13.6 ) (233.3 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 15.2 (28.5 ) 6.0 (47.4 ) Net income (loss) $ 24.6 $ (15.2 ) $ (19.6 ) $ (185.9 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — — (0.1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ 24.6 $ (15.2 ) $ (19.6 ) $ (185.8 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (2.49 ) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (2.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 78.8 74.7 77.3 74.6 Diluted 81.5 74.7 77.3 74.6





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295.2 $ 117.0 Marketable investment securities 70.9 33.7 Trade accounts receivable 93.6 89.5 Inventory 18.6 27.1 Prepaid taxes 0.4 108.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20.2 13.7 Total current assets 498.9 389.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 83.6 59.7 Long-term marketable investment securities 47.5 21.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 43.4 40.7 Intangibles, net 414.8 576.5 Goodwill 239.7 329.2 Other assets 8.0 2.3 Total assets $ 1,335.9 $ 1,418.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15.7 $ 20.5 Accrued liabilities 163.2 79.1 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 12.8 13.6 Deferred revenues 11.5 32.7 Total current liabilities 203.2 145.9 Unrecognized tax benefits 32.0 30.5 Long-term deferred taxes 40.7 71.3 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 80.7 50.6 Long-term debt — 224.8 Other long-term liabilities 10.8 14.7 Total liabilities 367.4 537.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 79.7 and 75.4 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 0.8 0.8 Additional paid-in capital 1,218.8 1,109.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4.4 ) (2.3 ) Accumulated deficit (246.6 ) (227.0 ) Total Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders’ equity 968.6 881.0 Non-controlling interest (0.1 ) — Total stockholders' equity 968.5 881.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,335.9 $ 1,418.8





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in millions)

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (19.6 ) $ (185.8 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49.5 53.3 Non-cash interest expense 1.3 0.4 Non-cash lease expense 9.8 9.6 Stock-based compensation expense 27.9 17.8 Deferred income taxes (27.8 ) (0.6 ) Unrecognized tax benefits 1.5 14.9 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.7 (4.5 ) Loss on inventory 6.5 — Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 1.8 98.4 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (162.0 ) (1.0 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6.7 ) 5.4 Trade accounts receivable (11.6 ) 33.3 Inventory (1.6 ) 1.7 Prepaid taxes 108.0 (83.2 ) Other assets (3.6 ) (1.2 ) Accounts payable (4.8 ) (2.6 ) Accrued liabilities 78.2 3.1 Deferred revenue (20.4 ) 28.5 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28.1 (12.5 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (14.6 ) (6.8 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 379.1 21.3 Purchases of marketable investment securities (101.0 ) (15.8 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable investment securities 36.8 51.9 Net cash provided by investing activities 300.3 50.6 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans 90.0 2.2 Payment of tax withheld for common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (8.6 ) (3.9 ) Payment of contingent consideration recognized at acquisition (3.3 ) (0.1 ) Fees associated with refinancing of revolving credit facility (1.2 ) (1.0 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility (226.4 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (149.5 ) (2.8 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (0.7 ) 0.3 Change in cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale — 1.5 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 178.2 37.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 117.0 81.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 295.2 $ 118.3





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

for the Three and Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited data in millions, except per share amount)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Gross Margin GAAP Gross Profit (1) $ 119.5 $ 101.0 $ 378.0 $ 271.4 Equity compensation 0.4 0.3 1.0 1.0 Other adjustments 0.1 — 1.3 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 120.0 $ 101.3 $ 380.3 $ 272.4 Adjusted Gross Margin 72% 70% 72% 68% (1) Consists of total revenues less cost of molecular diagnostic testing and cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses (2) $ 199.4 $ 140.6 $ 525.4 $ 513.0 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets (11.5 ) (15.2 ) (40.3 ) (45.5 ) Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — (1.8 ) (98.4 ) Equity compensation (9.6 ) (8.1 ) (26.9 ) (16.8 ) Transformation initiatives (6.0 ) (1.9 ) (18.8 ) (9.6 ) Divestiture-related costs (0.1 ) — (1.8 ) — Legal accrual (48.0 ) — (48.0 ) — Other adjustments (2.7 ) (2.0 ) (16.4 ) (3.7 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 121.5 $ 113.4 $ 371.4 $ 339.0 (2) Consists of research and development expense, change in the fair value of contingent consideration, selling, general, and administrative expense, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) GAAP Operating Loss $ (79.9 ) $ (39.6 ) $ (147.4 ) $ (241.6 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 11.5 15.2 40.3 45.5 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — 1.8 98.4 Equity compensation 10.0 8.4 27.9 17.8 Transformation initiatives 6.0 1.9 18.8 9.6 Divestiture-related costs 0.2 — 1.9 — Legal accrual 48.0 — 48.0 — Other adjustments 2.8 2.0 17.7 3.7 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (1.4 ) $ (12.1 ) $ 9.0 $ (66.6 )





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. Stockholders $ 24.6 $ (15.2 ) $ (19.6 ) $ (185.8 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 11.5 15.2 40.3 45.5 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges — — 1.8 98.4 Equity compensation 10.0 8.4 27.9 17.8 Transformation initiatives 6.0 1.9 18.8 9.5 Gain on sale (120.4 ) — (151.6 ) — Divestiture-related costs 0.1 — 14.5 — Legal accrual 48.0 — 48.0 — Other adjustments 2.0 3.5 16.9 4.2 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 16.5 (25.1 ) 6.0 (30.6 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (1.7 ) $ (11.3 ) $ 3.0 $ (41.0 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 78.8 74.7 77.3 74.6 Diluted 78.8 74.7 79.8 74.6 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.55 ) Diluted (0.02 ) (0.15 ) 0.04 (0.55 )





Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited data in millions)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operations $ (39.3 ) $ (59.3 ) $ 28.1 $ (12.5 ) Capital expenditures (3.0 ) (1.5 ) (14.6 ) (6.8 ) Free cash flow $ (42.3 ) $ (60.8 ) $ 13.5 $ (19.3 ) Transformation initiatives 6.0 1.9 18.4 9.5 Other adjustments 2.0 2.2 5.2 4.7 Tax impact associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1.9 ) (1.0 ) (5.3 ) (3.8 ) Adjusted Free cash flow $ (36.2 ) $ (57.7 ) $ 31.8 $ (8.9 )

Following is a description of the adjustments made to GAAP financial measures:

Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets – represents recurring amortization charges resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets, including developed technology and database rights.

Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges – impairment charges on long-lived assets and goodwill.

Equity compensation – non-cash equity-based compensation provided to Myriad employees and directors.

Transformation initiatives – transitory costs such as consulting and professional fees related to transformation initiatives.

Gain on sale – gain, net of transaction costs, recognized on our divestitures of the Myriad myPath, LLC laboratory, Myriad RBM, Inc. and the Myriad Autoimmune business.

Divestiture-related costs – non-recurring costs associated with our divestitures of the Myriad myPath, LLC laboratory, Myriad RBM, Inc. and the Myriad Autoimmune business.

Legal accrual – we have accrued $48.0 million for a potential settlement of the qui tam lawsuit against Crescendo Bioscience, Inc. and the company.

Other adjustments – other one-time non-recurring expenses including expenses related to leadership transition, severance and retention agreements, legal expenses and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions from prior years.

Tax impact associated with non-GAAP adjustments – tax expense/(benefit) due to non-GAAP adjustments, differences between stock compensation recorded for book purposes as compared to the allowable tax deductions, and CARES Act legislation.