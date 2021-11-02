Assure Holdings Joins MultiPlan PPO Network

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with The MultiPlan Network (“MultiPlan”), a third-party administrator, to provide network access for hundreds of commercial insurance payors throughout the United States. This Agreement binds payors to the contract at a predetermined rate and timeframe, effectively reducing the time it takes to collect payment for these claims.



“Assure worked closely with MultiPlan to craft the Agreement that we believe will improve network utilization for Assure’s IONM claims. The Agreement is expected to attract a substantially higher proportion of eligible claims to our contracted rate,” said John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO. “Our expectation is that Assure’s total commercial insurance volume in contractual rates, either directly with payors or indirectly through Third-Party Administrators, will materially increase from current levels over the next twelve months as a result of the MultiPlan Agreement.”

Farlinger added, “Executing this Agreement represents important progress in Assure’s effort to reduce risk, minimize complexity and accelerate payments. Further developing an in-network revenue stream is a key differentiator that few of our IONM peers have the scale or experience to achieve.”

The term of the Agreement with MultiPlan is one year starting on the effective date August 15, 2021, which is automatically renewed on an annual basis thereafter with a mutual right to terminate within 180 days upon written notice.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

