Broccolini unveils Le Sherbrooke, a new landmark in the Golden Square Mile

English French

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Sherbrooke, Broccolini’s latest and most prestigious residential real estate project, will be officially launched this coming Saturday, November 6th.



Located in the heart of Montréal’s famed Golden Square Mile, Le Sherbrooke will reflect the rich history of this neighbourhood by drawing inspiration from the cultural venues and the prestigious architecture it’s known for.

As the developer behind several other flagship projects, including Victoria sur le Parc, the 628 Saint-Jacques and L/Avenue, and the builder of the new Maison Radio-Canada and the future National Bank headquarters, today, Broccolini is particularly proud to finally present this landmark project to Montrealers.

“For us, this is an exceptional project that blends the historical character of a unique neighbourhood with a contemporary lifestyle and timeless luxury. Le Sherbrooke is a reflection of the vision we have for the City of Montréal and for Montrealers. That’s why we’re really looking forward to unveiling this gem,” said Anthony Broccolini, COO of Broccolini.

Designed by Neuf Architect(e)s, Le Sherbrooke’s architecture is inspired by the Art Nouveau movement that was popular at the turn of the 20th century. It evokes both Montréal’s rich history as well as its reputation as a cosmopolitan forward-looking city. At 25 storeys, Le Sherbrooke will offer 515 suites, ranging from studios to penthouses, as well as a multitude of state-of-the-art amenities (semi-Olympic indoor pool, sauna, virtual golf, etc.), all in a beautiful setting conceived by renowned designer Andres Escobar.

“We want to pay homage to the unique heritage of the Golden Square Mile by creating an environment worthy of the illustrious residences of the neighbourhood. We created an interior courtyard, complete with a magnificent sculpture, as well as a winter garden on the roof, an absolutely unique space that is a tribute to the conservatories of the 19th century estates,” adds Anthony Broccolini.

In addition to having access to this winter garden, with its view of Mount Royal, the residents of the most prestigious suites will also benefit from a rooftop swimming pool, a “Skylounge”, a gym and a terrace.

Delivery of the units is scheduled for 2025. For more information, visit the sales office located at 1528 Sherbrooke Street West or visit www.lesherbrooke.com.

About Broccolini

Broccolini is a leading single-source provider of construction, development, and real-estate services in Canada. The company provides a wide range of services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential markets, acting variously as a general contractor, construction manager, project manager, property manager and developer. Broccolini’s Real Estate Management subsidiary currently owns and manages a portfolio of more than 45 properties, representing a total of over 11 million square feet of assets.

Information:

Jean Langlois

Jean.langlois@broccolini.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f46ad85-eb61-4d07-ba75-6bff0e00f698

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b056768f-fc86-4391-a6c2-6c103c33f2e6