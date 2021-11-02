The Singing Machine Company to Provide Business Update at the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference November 4th, 2021

Virtual Investor Conference provides platform for Singing Machine to present and meet

directly with tens of thousands of active investors

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products, including Carpool Karaoke, the Mic, announced that Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, has been invited to present live at the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference on November 4th, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

The company’s presentation will be available on-demand on the Virtual Investor Conference website and a replay will be available in the investor relations section at www.singingmachine.com beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, November 5.

Details:

DATE: November 4th, 2021

TIME: 1:00PM ET

LINK: Presentation Portal

Singing Machine’s CEO, Gary Atkinson, will discuss recent accomplishments for the business including a strong 1st quarter performance with revenue growth of ~100% vs. prior year, the Company’s recent successful $10M equity capital raise and the Company’s strategic stock repurchase from former majority shareholder.

Gary will also discuss the recent strategic investment the Company received from Stingray Group Inc., a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.