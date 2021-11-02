ElectraMeccanica to Attend the Stifel 2021 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, today announced that management will participate in the Stifel 2021 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference taking place virtually November 11th, 2021.



ElectraMeccanica management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day on Thursday, November 11th. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your Stifel representative.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders here . InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com .

