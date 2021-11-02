Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Steven W. Spector Joins the Company as General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced Steven W. Spector, J.D., has joined the company as its General Counsel.



"We are thrilled to have Steven formally join Longboard at this time. Steven brings tremendous operational and transactional expertise through all stages of drug development spanning from early-stage research through commercialization as well as across our therapeutic areas of focus," stated Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Steven has been advising us since our inception and will continue to add value as Longboard executes on its strategy. His passion for advancing new therapies in neurological conditions strongly aligns with our goal of making a difference for the patients and communities we seek to serve."

Most recently, Mr. Spector has served as part-time general counsel for several publicly traded companies, including Longboard, Dynavax Technologies and Galecto, Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Spector served as general counsel of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for nearly twenty years, from October 2001 to March 2020. He is a former President and long-time board of director of the Association of Corporate Counsel, San Diego, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Diego School of Law. Prior to Arena, Mr. Spector was a partner with the international law firm of Morgan Lewis, where he worked from 1991 to October 2001. Mr. Spector holds a B.A. and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Spector and his family are active members in the San Diego community, including supporting the ALS Association, Sanford Burnham Prebys, and other non-profit organizations focused on finding new approaches and treatments for rare neurological conditions.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

