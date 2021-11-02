CEO’s of HOOD, OGGFF, CHPT,and ENTEF Positioning Their Companies to Thrive with Megatrends in: Crypto, E-Sports, Plant-Based Foods, and Electric Vehicles

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT).



Generational investment opportunities are emerging as megatrends in consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies, e-sports, plant-based foods and electric vehicles gain momentum. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev: “Investing in Crypto Trading Innovation”

“..Looking back at Q2, we saw a huge interest in crypto, especially Doge leading to large numbers of new customers joining the platform and record revenues. In Q3, crypto activity came off record highs leading to fewer new funded accounts and lower revenue as expected. Historically, our growth has come in waves. The surges have come during periods of increased volatility or market events…”

“...The community is really excited to see more features in our crypto offering. We hear this loud and clear. Our customers want new coins, the ability to deposit and withdraw, as well as ways to earn interest under crypto. And as we mentioned in the release, we're excited about crypto wallets. Over 1 million customers are on the wait-list for crypto wallets thus far and this is coming soon…Crypto wallets will allow customers to participate and take coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum that they purchased on Robinhood to participate in some of the other decentralized applications off-platform which allow access to coins that we don't offer. So, we actually believe that by rolling out wallets we will go a long way towards addressing the primary pain point that customers feel right now....We've been investing a lot in the crypto team. The team started out a year ago as a fairly small team. They've done a lot of great work scaling the platform. And they've rolled out a lot of really exciting features so not just the wallet wait list, but also recurring and 24/7 phone support. And we're excited to keep innovating in this space and there's much more to come here…”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

October 25 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media and production infrastructure company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content.

October 6 - ENTEF wholly owned e-sports team, K1CK Esports, has qualified for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool.

ALGS is a competition for the popular e-sport Apex Legends, developed by Electronic Arts. The game is available on multiple platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

K1CK E-sports CEO, Pedro Fernandes commented, “The video game Apex Legends is seeing major growth and this $5M USD Pro League esports competition is clear validation of the game’s growing market. I am excited to announce that K1CK has qualified to the ALGS Pro League and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends.”

September 15 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers - OGGFF’s initial run of butters has sold out within 48 hours of launching with selected retailers in Ontario. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

October 28 - OGGFF engages Savills Real Estate to represent the company in locating, negotiating and signing prospective new Organic Garage sites, as the company prepares for the largest expansion plan since the company’s inception.

October 21 - OGGFF’s plant-based foods company, Future of Cheese sells out the initial run of its line of butters to selected retailers in Ontario following its successful launch earlier in the week.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano: “Increasing Electric Vehicle Adoption is Driving Our Growth”

“...As a technology company with software at our core, we are pleased to report subscription revenue for the quarter grew 12% from the first quarter and 23% year-over-year. We finished the quarter with approximately 118,000 active ports on our network, an increase of about 6,000 ports sequentially...The results from this quarter can be described with one word: scale, scale across our three verticals and scale in both North America and Europe...We had strong commercial execution as businesses of all types continue to invest and we’ll be charging for their customers, employees and visitors. Interest in EV charging solutions from fleet operators continues to be high. In June, we announced the industry’s most comprehensive fleet charging portfolio…”

“...ChargePoint’s success is directly tied to the arrival of electric vehicles. BloombergNEF published its electric vehicle outlook in June, which was the first major increase to their outlook in five years. Sales of EVs accelerated in North America and Europe in the first half of 2021. According to BNEF, North America EV sales were up 97% year-over-year for the first half and European EV sales were up 153%. We are witnessing more vehicles coming to market in exciting form factors for a broad array of use cases….”

