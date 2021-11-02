The Global Floor Scrubber Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 138.23 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floor Scrubber Battery Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028446/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the floor scrubber battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of Li-ion battery-powered floor scrubbers, growing adoption of compact and portable floor scrubbers, and growth in tourism and health and retail sectors. In addition, the increasing adoption of Li-ion battery powered floor scrubbers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The floor scrubber battery market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The floor scrubber battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lead-acid batteries

• Li-ion batteries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing consumer spending to increase residential demand for floor scrubbers as one of the prime reasons driving the floor scrubber battery market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in floor scrubber machines and growing demand for eco-friendly floor scrubbers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on floor scrubber battery market covers the following areas:

• Floor scrubber battery market sizing

• Floor scrubber battery market forecast

• Floor scrubber battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floor scrubber battery market vendors that include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C&D Technologies Inc., CDN Energy and Power Corp., Continental Batteries, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., and Exide Technologies. Also, the floor scrubber battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028446/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________