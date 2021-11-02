The Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 247.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015479/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis in conjunction with personalized antibiotic therapy and rising prevalence of diseases. In addition, the growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis in conjunction with personalized antibiotic therapy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Immunoassays

• Molecular diagnostics

• POC



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the resistance of H. pylori to antibioticsas one of the prime reasons driving the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on helicobacter pylori diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market sizing

• Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market forecast

• Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading helicobacter pylori diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

