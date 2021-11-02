Verusen’s Industry-Proven Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the Atlanta-based artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain innovator, today announced that its industry-proven Verusen Materials Management solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The AI-driven platform works with the materials management module of SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA®, enabling businesses to digitally transform their connected supply chain and materials management.



“Our always-on, always-learning platform now integrates with SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA, including procurement and inventory business applications to provide one of the simplest, fastest and most sustainable materials management solutions for businesses using SAP solutions across all verticals,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “Our integration with SAP technology will help accelerate the operational reliability of any enterprise’s digitally connected supply chain to ensure the right materials are in the right place, at the right time; reduce supply chain risk to build supply network resiliency and help lower overall operating costs.”

Verusen’s AI platform reduces data complexity and improves decision-making processes to execute a faster, more efficient, and issue-free supply chain without the need for a slow and costly data-cleanse process. The Verusen platform includes network inventory, procurement intelligence, and strategic supplier alignment. By implementing Verusen’s platform, companies can transform their materials management approach and supply chain to better understand their data and balance operational and supplier risk at the most cost-effective level possible to find their Material Truth (™).

Verusen is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program after participating in the SAP.iO Foundry San Francisco program. As a partner, Verusen is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About SAP Store

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About SAP.iO

SAP.iO delivers new partnerships and products for SAP by accelerating and scaling startup innovation as well as incubating employee ventures. SAP.iO brings together innovators from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how businesses run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 330+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. For more information, visit http://sap.io/.

About Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

