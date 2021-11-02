Conduent Earns Two Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Awards

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that it has won two Brandon Hall Group gold awards for excellence in learning in the categories of Best Use of Performance Support and Best Learning Team.



In the category of Best Use of Performance Support, Conduent received the gold award in partnership with a global life sciences client for work to redesign training for an essential clinical trial documentation system. Working together, Conduent introduced a workflow learning approach that uses performance support to provide the right information at the right time, reducing the “forgetting curve” created when too much information is provided too early.

The solution accelerated time to proficiency, reduced reliance on subject matter experts, increased adoption and employee satisfaction, while ensuring the training could meet future needs and changes. For example, as end users are running or filtering essential clinical trial data to create reports, they can leverage performance support using Quick Steps or detailed steps at the task level to address immediate questions about what they need to do while they are working. If additional support or references are desired, policies and procedures or training assets such as microlearning videos or web-based training can also be accessed through the Electronic Performance Support System (EPSS).

Conduent also won Brandon Hall Group’s gold award for Best Learning Team for pivoting its associates’ capabilities to meet the significantly increased demand from clients for virtual “live” training sessions. As a result of COVID-19, the Conduent Production Team quickly evolved its operating model to manage almost five times as many virtual sessions during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter, while building for scale to support rising demand. In a typical year, Conduent delivered about 1,400 hours of webcast training sessions. In 2020, Conduent was able to deliver more than 4,700 virtual sessions or approximately 14,000 hours of learning, nearly 900% more than previous years.

“The 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “Winning organizations, like Conduent, demonstrated a people centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating Human Capital Management’s impact on the business is what sets our awards apart.”

“The learning needs of our clients are diverse. With Conduent’s decades of experience, whatever the need, Conduent Learning develops and adapts solutions that overcome knowledge and performance gaps and drive business results,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President, General Manager, Human Capital Management Solutions at Conduent. “These awards from the Brandon Hall Group highlight the breadth and depth of our efficiency, expertise and resources.”

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. The winners are listed at: https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)



About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

