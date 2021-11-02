The Global Industrial Enclosures Market is expected to grow by $ 1.83 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006383/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial enclosures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes and stringent standards for enclosure design. In addition, the increasing use of electrical and electronic equipment in manufacturing processes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial enclosures market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial enclosures market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process

• Discrete



By Type

• Metallic

• Non-metallic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of automation and communication technologiesas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial enclosures market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial enclosures market covers the following areas:

• Industrial enclosures market sizing

• Industrial enclosures market forecast

• Industrial enclosures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial enclosures market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Sanmina Corp., and Schneider Electric SE. Also, the industrial enclosures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

