Westport Fuel Systems awarded a tender for the supply of 60,000 LPG systems to NAFTAL, a premier Algerian petroleum firm

Westport Fuel Systems expands its presence in Algeria by supplying liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) systems to major in-country operator

Largest single supply IAM tender ever won by the company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq: WPRT) announced the award of a tender issued by NAFTAL, a branch of SONATRACH, the national Algerian Oil & Gas company. Westport Fuel Systems will supply 60,000 liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) systems over the next 18 months with related spare parts for a total value of about €9 Million.

The award of this new tender will further strengthen the strong relationship between Westport Fuel Systems and NAFTAL. Over the last 6 years, the company has supplied over 120,000 LPG kits to NAFTAL, furthering the company's commitment to providing affordable fuel systems to emerging markets.



Algeria is strongly supporting the growth of Autogas (LPG for automobiles) which has been selected by the Algerian Government as the strategic fuel for the future of the country. LPG is an abundant national resource in Algeria, broadly available through a network of nearly 1,000 refuelling stations. According to NAFTAL statistics, Algeria has more than 650,000 LPG vehicles, representing 10% of the total passenger car population (June 2021), making Algeria among the largest users of LPG vehicles in Africa.

“This order solidifies the strong partnership between Westport Fuel Systems and NAFTAL while highlighting our technology capabilities and the high quality of our products. We are proud to serve the Algerian national strategic plan to expand the LPG use,” said David M Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “LPG emits fewer pollutant emissions such as NOx than diesel and petrol and further supports the global transition underway to cleaner fuels.”

NAFTAL is highly committed to the achievement of the objectives set by the Algerian government, supporting a more extensive use of LPG as the national fuel to ensure environmental sustainability and economic efficiency for public and private transports. To support the use of LPG for automobiles, the Algerian government is covering 50% of conversion costs by a national incentive granted through a dedicated network of conversion workshops. The new NAFTAL tender will be part of a broader program to expand the use of LPG as an alternative to gasoline and diesel, with a view to energy efficiency and preserving the environment.

The Algerian government has plans to add 600 LPG Autogas retail stations in addition to the 1,000 already in operation. This will represent a 75% increase of NAFTAL gas stations in Algeria equipped with LPG by 2023.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport Fuel Systems’ technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

