Aggarwal and Associates Limited Announces Participation and Local Enrollment in Late-Stage Global Study of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Candidate in Older Adults

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggarwal and Associates Limited today announced plans to operate as a study site for, and begin enrolling participants into, the global Phase 3 RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iN Older adults lmmunized against RSV disease). The study is designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity, of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prefusion F subunit vaccine (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older. Aggarwal and Associates Limited study site is one of the clinical investigational sites around the world that will collectively enroll approximately 30,000 participants.

"RSV is a highly contagious and pervasive cause of acute respiratory illness with no vaccine available to prevent it," said Naresh Aggarwal MD. "There is a clear and urgent global need to develop a safe and effective vaccine as a preventative option to reduce the incidence and severity of RSV infections, and we are thrilled that our team will be aiding in the development of this promising vaccine for older adults."

About the Phase 3 Trial

The Phase 3 RENOIR trial of RSVpreF is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that expects to enroll approximately 30,000 participants aged 60 years or aider. The primary objectives of the study will assess safety and efficacy of RSVpreF for the prevention of moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness (msLRTI-RSV) during the first RSV season.

RSV is a seasonal illness that commonly starts in the fall months, peaking in the winter when colds and other respiratory illnesses are more common.

People interested in participating in the study through the Aggarwal and Associates Limited site can visit www.aaaclinicalresearch.com or call 416-844-2990 to find out more.

For more information contact Emilia Martelli:

Mobile: 416-844-2990

Email: emilia@capsulec.com