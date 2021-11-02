Epiq Announces New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today that Jason D. Juranek has joined Epiq as chief financial officer. Juranek brings over 25 years of experience in global finance and operations to the Epiq leadership team.



“Jason has consistently driven sustained growth for rapidly expanding organizations in dynamic and challenging markets over his career,” said David Dobson, chief executive officer at Epiq. “His experience leading key operating activities including strategy development, business plan management, and operational execution expertise will be invaluable as we continue to globally expand our market-leading solutions.”

Juranek is a proven results-driven, strategy-focused senior executive with a career marked by successes in global technology and services businesses. Juranek specializes in short- and long-term strategic planning, P&L management, organic business growth, mergers, acquisitions and integration, investment strategies, investor relations and strategic partnerships.

“I am excited to join a market leader in a growing industry providing critical solutions that deliver high-impact results and outcomes to clients across the globe,” said Juranek. “My experience working with high-growth and private equity-backed organizations has given me the expertise to support Epiq’s continued execution.”

Juranek most recently served as CFO of Red River, a technology transformation company. Prior to his role at Red River, Juranek served as both CEO and CFO of Globecomm, an integrated technology solution provider focused on global managed services. He has held other senior financial management roles at Tribalco, L3Harris, Vangent, General Dynamics, and DynCorp. He earned his Executive MBA from George Washington University and holds both an MS in Accounting and Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration and transformation of business and legal operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

