Purpose Advisor Solutions Aligns with OceanFront Investment Counsel

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Advisor Solutions (“PAS”) is pleased to announce its new partnership with OceanFront Investment Counsel Inc. (“OceanFront Investment Counsel” or “OceanFront”). This partnership will empower OceanFront to use PAS’s Advisor Wealth Platform to enable the operations of its independent, fiduciary business.



OceanFront Investment Counsel, with an office in Downtown Vancouver, is a leading independent wealth management firm led by Scott Keast, Bruce Lindsay, and Shane McMahon. OceanFront provides comprehensive and collaborative advisory services to a select number of high-net-worth individuals, families, and trusts. The firm specializes in complex financial planning and manages a wide spectrum of custom portfolio strategies it has developed.

With its new partnership with PAS, OceanFront will have a platform to allow it to continue scaling its business while providing an enhanced digital experience to clients.

“This partnership provides OceanFront with access to cutting-edge industry technology that allows us to fully integrate our software platforms and helps support our goal of having an independent, best-of-class client offering,” commented Bruce Lindsay, founding partner of OceanFront.

PAS’s digital platform and operational solution for advisors and portfolio managers allows it to efficiently manage its own practice and establish an independent wealth business. The company provides advisors with strategic advice and intuitive tools to improve operational productivity, efficiently manage assets, and deliver a modern client experience.

“The OceanFront team is a highly experienced and impressive group. Their commitment to delivering clients a robust planning and investment management experience is consistent with the type of firms we work with,” says Jeff Gans, Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Advisor Solutions. “We are confident that OceanFront will benefit from the entire PAS platform to drive its continued growth.”

PAS continues to extend its leadership position in Canada as it adds new firms to its integrated platform.

ABOUT OCEANFRONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.

OceanFront Investment Counsel is a fully integrated, independent wealth management firm with the purpose of providing financial peace of mind to the client families it works with. It does so by taking each client through our proprietary planning process, the Peace of Mind Program™, developing a plan that is unique to each client and situation. They ensure they have the proper time to work with each client to best ensure they achieve what’s most important to them by having one of the lowest advisor-to-client ratios in the industry. To learn more, please visit Oceanfrontwealth.com

ABOUT PURPOSE ADVISOR SOLUTIONS



At Purpose Advisors Solutions, we believe that the advice business should always be moving forward and changing to meet the needs of clients. More than ever, in today’s evolving world, clients need advisors to help them navigate complex decisions; helping advisors do this drives everything we do and our constant drive to innovate the wealth management industry. That’s why at Purpose Advisor Solutions, we are committed to helping advisors deliver their own experience to clients – improving insights, streamlining processes, and giving advisors more time to do what they do best – help clients achieve their goals and dreams. Putting advisors back in the centre of their business with the tools they need to thrive breeds better outcomes for all. To learn more visit www.purposeadvisorsolutions.com. Follow us on www.linkedin.com.

Contact:

Jared Blake

Head of Sales & Advisor Development

Purpose Advisor Solutions

jared@purposeadvisorsolutions.com