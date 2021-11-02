Charlotte-based Employer Meduit Named in Top Three Healthcare RCM Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, one of the country’s leading healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions companies, announced today that Modern Healthcare has named Meduit in the top three U.S. healthcare revenue cycle companies for 2021.



Every year, Modern Healthcare publishes its annual By the Numbers list of the top healthcare revenue cycle firms based on surveys of these firms. Modern Healthcare published its rankings list online on September 6.

“This recognition of Meduit’s growing size and strength reflects the company’s commitment to providing revenue cycle solutions to hospitals, health systems and physicians that ensure their financial health,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO. “We are honored to again be included in Modern Healthcare’s list of leading revenue cycle firms.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Meduit is a rapidly growing revenue cycle solutions leader with fourteen offices across the country with more than 1,600 employees. Meduit serves over 850 hospital, health system and physician group clients and manages over $56 billion in accounts receivable.

As healthcare providers across the country face financial issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Meduit has continued to raise the bar with its commitment to delivering efficient and effective revenue cycle solutions that lead to measurable, high-performing results.

Over the last year, Meduit has developed and launched digital solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to advance efficiency, reduce cost and accelerate cash to the healthcare provider’s bottom line. Helping clients achieve financial resilience ensures that providers have the resources to continue delivering excellence in patient care.

About Meduit

Meduit is one of the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 850 hospitals and physician practices in 47 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com .