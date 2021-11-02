Paytronix Leading the Market in Digital Experiences

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced critical updates in the evolution of its Order & Delivery solution. Delivering on the promise made when Paytronix acquired Open Dining in 2019, Paytronix Order & Delivery now leverages AI-driven guest intelligence as a core part of the platform. Game-changing features like Order Experience BuilderSM and FEEDbackSM, coupled with the industry’s best loyalty and CRM solution, provide an end-to-end platform that helps marketers absolutely delight today’s digitally connected consumers.



“A restaurant’s digital presence is now the primary way guests discover and interact with brands, so marketers need a cutting-edge platform that embraces this new reality,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Offering a truly amazing guest experience isn’t just about a single transaction, but rather, it’s about developing relationships that extend over the long term and across all touchpoints.”

Paytronix’s Order Experience Builder changes how marketers design, build, and deploy online ordering, providing the tools to create powerful, interactive, and appealing online menus simply and easily. Using a simple drag-and-drop interface, marketers can now create compelling online menus that make everything look perfect, even as guests navigate the many options on a mobile phone screen.

Marketers have traditionally had two paths for creating a digital front end. A templated design that is simple to deploy but is undifferentiated; or a custom-built site that has a distinctive look but comes at a considerable time and expense. Order Experience Builder bridges that gap, providing the flexibility of a customized deployment with the speed and efficiency of a templated site.

AI-driven menu management

Paytronix believes that the ordering experience should be tailored to the specific brand and unique for each guest. Menu variant testing enables personalized menu versions to be displayed for guests based on preset brand parameters. A layer of artificial intelligence tracks multiple KPIs, from conversion rate to average order size, and automatically serves up the most effective menu.

Enterprise users can manage menus at every level, from nationally to regionally to locally. Items move up and down the hierarchy, and one that’s developed in an individual store can quickly be rolled out to other locations. Menu sharing lets other guests experience someone’s favorite items – even those that have been customized – helping bring a social element to the digital ordering environment.

FEEDback that matters

Meanwhile, FEEDback facilitates instant responses from customers at the time that they place and receive their order. This allows managers to respond to comments in real time, when the opportunity to gain their long-term loyalty is strongest. AI-driven sentiment analysis makes this feature even more powerful, as negative comments can be flagged for immediate response.

“Digital ordering is central to how brands operate today, and that opens a huge opportunity to ensure that restaurants and c-stores can create the best experience for their guests throughout the customer journey,” said Tim Ridgely, head of Order & Delivery for Paytronix. “Brands must be able to manage the third-party marketplaces on one side of that journey and the delivery channel on the other. Then they need to hear back from their guests and maintain direct relationships for the long term. We’re focused on all of it.”

With AI and the option for customer feedback integrated into the platform, restaurants and convenience stores have the dynamic intelligence tools they need to build strong relationships with their guests and maximize customer lifetime value.

Paytronix Order & Delivery is available today. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com or call 617-649-3300, ext. 5.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .