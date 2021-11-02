Doug McNish’s The Classics Veganized Awarded Best Vegan Cookbook in the World by the World Gourmand Cookbook Awards

Toronto, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Classics Veganized: Over 120 Favourite Comfort Food Recipes for a Vegan Lifestyle is McNish’s fourth cookbook and was published by Penguin Canada in the fall of 2020. With the popularity of vegan cuisine exploding around the world, the cookbook features familiar comfort dishes recreated for a plant-based diet with a modern spin.





The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau. Every year they honour the best food and wine books, as well as food television. For the 2021 program, submissions were received from nearly 200 countries and regions to participate in the prestigious awards, the only international competition of its kind for culinary literature in the food and beverage sector. The program is open to all food and drink content, in print or digital, paid or free, private or public, trade publishers or self published, with an equal chance for everyone. Submissions are open to all languages. The awards ceremonies are attended by hundreds of publishers, authors, chefs and journalists from around the world and have been referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of food.





“I’m very honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the Gourmand Awards, an organization I have long-admired as a pioneer in distinguishing diverse culinary literature from every corner of the globe,” said McNish. “Most of all, it is with great excitement that mainstream vegan cookbooks are now a permanent fixture on the world stage. With each passing year, vegan cuisine and the vegan lifestyle have grown in popularity, with more and more people seeing their far-reaching benefits and integrating plant-based eating into their lives.”





The success of The Classics Veganized was supported by a talented team. The 75 enticing food images, from eggs Florentine to bacon double cheeseburgers, were styled and photographed by food photographer and fellow vegan Nicole Axworthy. Carol Dano, a graphic designer and food, lifestyle and prop stylist, art directed and edited the lifestyle photos of McNish throughout the book. Lifestyle photography was executed by Toronto-based photographer, Walker Jordan.





McNish’s first cookbook, the bestselling Eat Raw, Eat Well was published internationally in Spring of 2012, and was also awarded a Gourmand Award in Paris, France for being the Best Vegetarian Cookbook in the world. His second title Raw, Quick & Delicious was published in the Fall of 2013, and his third book, Vegan Everyday was published in 2015, which garnered him another Gourmand Award for Best Vegan Cookbook. McNish was awarded the title of Best Chef in the City by Now Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario in 2017.





As a pioneer in the vegan movement, McNish’s work has been a part of helping to make vegan cuisine go mainstream, devoting himself to his vocation and activism in the name of ethics, health and the environment. Some of his latest projects include Neon Tiger Restaurant in Charleston South Carolina, Evviva Restaurants in Toronto, Gunnar Made Meal Prep in South Carolina, as well as working with world-renowned brand The Vegg. Doug is also working with various brands worldwide to help fill the demand for plant-based cuisine. As of recently he is also part of a team for XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, working to develop the next piece of plant based chicken or fish to replicate or outperform conventional chicken or fish.





About Doug McNish





Doug McNish is a globally recognized Executive Chef, consultant and author building his brand by creating innovative recipes for all kinds of cuisine, from classic comfort foods to gourmet gastronomical marvels. Doug’s career takes him all over the world, and his skills are utilized both outside of the kitchen and inside. He’s been featured on national and international television, regularly consults for restaurateurs and entrepreneurs like himself, has inspired and educated international audiences, and authored multiple cookbooks.





