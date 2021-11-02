AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Clinical Research and DED Expert Dr. Michael E. Stern to its Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and Dry Eye Disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Michael E. Stern, MS, Ph.D., to its Medical Advisory Board. He joins AXIM’s four other Advisory Board members including Drs. Kelly K. Nichols, Henry D. Perry, Laura Periman, and its Chairman Joseph Tauber.



Dr. Stern brings over 30 years of senior scientific, research, academic and executive level expertise with Dry Eye Disease and Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). Currently, he is a Principal and Chief Science Officer for immunEyze, a boutique contract research organization that performs preclinical and clinical research for OSD indications. Previously, he served for 26 years with Allergan where he rose to Principal Scientist and Vice-President Inflammation Research whose work included elucidating the pathophysiology of DED. He is extensively published in leading ocular journals.

“Our Medical Advisory Board just keeps getting better,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM® Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Michael is a highly regarded scientific professional in Dry Eye Disease as well as OSD. His three decades of experience leading laboratory research for big and small companies, combined with his extensive academic experience and connections will serve Axim well as we prepare to commercialize our two FDA-approved DED diagnostic tests.

“In addition to its US focus, AXIM has global ambitions for its DED diagnostic portfolio and I like that Dr. Stern serves as Co-Director of Ocular Immunology at IOBA in Spain, and Visiting Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cologne -- as he brings relationships and insight into the European marketplace. I’m delighted to welcome Michael to the Advisory Board.”

Dry Eye Disease Market

Recent estimates of the prevalence of dry eye disease are that over 26 million people in the United States and over 300 million globally suffer with dry eye disease. The prevalence is growing in both young and old adults, making it more urgent that clinicians are better able to diagnose and treat DED. As many as two-thirds of patients with symptoms of dry eye have never been diagnosed by their physician. Diagnosing DED is a challenge because of the multifactorial nature of the disease, with symptoms similar to other ocular surface conditions. It is well known that there is often a discordance between signs and symptoms, highlighting the need for more sensitive and accurate diagnostic tools.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing the landscape of diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), dry eye disease (DED) and Oncological indications. AXIM’s COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and ophthalmological conditions such as DED. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

