Fluent.ai Hires Industry Veteran Jean-Marc Robillard as Director of Marketing

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent.ai , a Canadian company specializing in integrated speech recognition solutions, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Jean-Marc (JM) Robillard to Director of Marketing.



Robillard joins Fluent.ai with 20 years of expertise in senior marketing and contract roles with extensive startup experience and a deep understanding of the technology sector and marketing landscape. In his new role, JM will lead Fluent.ai’s marketing strategy with a focus on product promotion and digital and content marketing to support the company’s sales cycle and drive impactful leads. He will also spearhead new and strategic partnership opportunities and drive consumer education on topics including advancements in edge AI, voice recognition and Industry 4.0 to further position Fluent.ai as a leader in voice technology.

“Scaling Fluent.ai’s marketing efforts to meet the demand we’re seeing for speech technology solutions is an exciting challenge,” Robillard said. “I’ve joined an incredibly talented team and together we’re creating real value and opening doors to unbelievable new opportunities.”

Before joining Fluent.ai, JM served as Senior Manager of Marketing and Digital Strategy for Crisis24 where he helped launched the brand from three acquisitions and an existing division of GardaWorld. Prior to working at Crisis24, Robillard owned Convergence Marketing and held various leadership roles with Genetec and nGUVU. He spent the first seven years of his career with Oracle and was instrumental in launching the company’s Collaboration Suite and its related competitive strategy regarding Microsoft. Robillard earned a degree in business management and marketing from Northwood University and graduated from McGill University with a bachelor’s in computer science. In 2016, he continued his education and participated in Techstars, a 13-week program that empowered entrepreneurs to bring innovative technologies to the market through mentorship and investment.

Robillard’s hire supports the company’s larger plans to emerge as a leading provider of intuitive, offline embedded voice technology. The company offers patented speech-to-intent, noise robust and multilingual voice recognition software solutions for OEMs to voice-enable any device or application. Most recently, Fluent.ai partnered with BSH , Europe's leading manufacturer of connected home devices, to bring voice automation to its factory floors to increase efficiency and improve factory worker ergonomics.

“Our company is leading the future of voice user interfaces on the edge, and we needed to scale our team with the rise in interest we’re seeing,” Kirsten Joe, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Fluent.ai said. “Jean-Marc brings a range of multidisciplinary experience to the role and will help drive Fluent.ai’s future growth and strategic initiatives.”

About Fluent.ai

Fluent.ai Inc. is a Canadian speech recognition software company founded in 2015. Fluent.ai’s mission is to voice-enable the world’s devices, allowing everyone to be understood by their technology. Through nearly a decade of research, the company developed a range of speech recognition AI software products for consumer device manufacturers. Fluent.ai’s offline, noise robust and multilingual/multi-accent solutions deliver unprecedented accuracy along with a highly customizable user experience with the goal of finally breaking the barriers to global adoption of voice user interfaces.

