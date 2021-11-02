Rockset’s Reverse ETL Integrations Extend The Modern Real-Time Data Stack

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the real-time analytics company, today announced partner integrations with leading reverse ETL platforms Census , Hightouch and Omnata . With these integrations, real-time customer insights from Rockset can be seamlessly consumed in everyday business tools, empowering sales, marketing and support teams to get a 360 degree view of their customer and deliver more personalized customer experiences.

As companies modernize their data infrastructure they are standardizing on cloud-native, SQL-based solutions and demanding real-time capabilities - leading to the rise of the modern real-time data stack for operational analytics. Traditionally, warehouses were the central hub for customer data, however modern digital organizations now have access to real-time user activity, which can enable them to send hyper-personalized emails at the right time and trigger better sales interactions with product qualified leads based on their usage. As a result, sales, marketing and support teams are increasingly demanding access to real-time insights which they prefer to consume directly in their SaaS applications.



Rockset, the real-time analytics database, automatically indexes all fields in a Converged Index ™, delivering fast SQL analytics on fresh data. Unlike a warehouse, Rockset enables real-time search, aggregations and joins across various historical and streaming data sources including customer activity as-it-happens. Reverse ETL technology has emerged to solve the last mile challenge of putting operational analytics directly in the hands of business users, by offering a broad range of out of the box connectors from analytical databases like Rockset to popular enterprise applications like Salesforce, Hubspot, Zendesk, Slack and others. This allows data teams to deliver on the promise of operational analytics by consuming important customer data from their analytical database right in their frontline applications for real-time insights across the business. For example, customer success and operations teams can identify at-risk customers by surfacing product usage data in a CRM. Or marketing teams can build hyper-personalized marketing campaigns by merging product, support and sales data to power customer segmentation that triggers timely sales interactions.



“We now live in the era of real-time business observability. Our customers choose Rockset for real-time operational analytics because they want to trigger immediate actions that increase revenue and mitigate risk,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “With these new reverse ETL integrations, our customers can unify customer data in Rockset and easily sync it to any app to truly democratize access to real-time insights. Reverse ETL solutions are becoming a core part of the modern real-time data stack and we are thrilled to work with the leaders in the space - Census, Hightouch and Omnata.



With these reverse ETL integrations, Rockset works seamlessly to deliver real-time insights and analysis to leading business applications. Additional benefits include:

Continuously ingest and transform customer data from multiple data sources

Use standard SQL queries to build single view of customer

Automatically convert data fields into compatible destination types for different SaaS applications

Schedule syncs at arbitrary frequency, including real-time sync

Leading Reverse ETL Providers Quotes

Census: “We’ve seen first-hand how crucial it is for great companies to connect analytics directly into their business apps,” said Boris Jabes, co-founder of Census. “Whether it’s identifying new opportunities, preventing churn or providing superior service, go-to-market teams need fresh data they can trust. With our native Rockset integration, Census makes it possible to bring true real-time data into any business workflow.”



Hightouch: "Our vision is to make data accessible and useful to everyone within the company," said Josh Curl, co-founder of Hightouch. "One of the ways we achieve this is through our suite of native integrations with our customer’s data sources. We see Rockset as a leading real-time analytics database and we are excited about this integration bringing more actionable insights to our customers."



Omnata: "Omnata approaches Reverse ETL uniquely by live-querying Rockset directly with no middleware - highlighting the real-time nature of Rockset," said James Weakley, co-founder of Omnata. "We're excited to support Rockset as a live data source and harness its sub-second query power. It allows our customers to deliver large operational datasets to sales and service users at scale."



To learn more about reverse ETL and Rockset’s new partnerships, visit rockset.com/blog/Reverse-ETL-Integration-Census-Hightouch-Omnata .



