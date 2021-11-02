NRC Health Wins Five 2021 MarCom Awards

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced that the company has won two Platinum and three Gold Awards in the 2021 MarCom Awards competition. The distinguished honors were given to NRC Health for its contributions in the categories of Web Content, Blog, Single Post, Case Study, eAnnual Report and Sponsored Blog Article.



“Our marketing team works incredibly hard year after year so it’s very rewarding to see them being recognized for their creative output for these prestigious awards,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “It’s our mission to bring Human Understanding into healthcare and these winning campaigns are prime examples of our clients and employees bringing this vision to life. Congratulations to our entire marketing team for this honor!”

The following campaigns were named Platinum and Gold award winners:

Judged by industry professionals, the MarCom awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communications programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

The full list of winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com.

About NRC Health

For 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, write to info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom award is highly sought-after, peer-recognition from the creative industry. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of thousands of creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Over the past few years, AMCP has given over 250,000 in charitable contributions.