LegalZoom Partners with Square to Offer Payment Solution to Small Businesses

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, has partnered with Square to provide small business owners across industries best-in-class POS payment software and versatile operations management tools to support the growth of their business.



This partnership will allow LegalZoom customers to access and receive preferential pricing on offerings available with Square the moment they form their business. Square helps businesses of all types and sizes reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing.

“Square and LegalZoom share a mission to empower business success. We each streamline the challenging aspects of business ownership, like payment processing and compliance, so that owners of businesses of all types and sizes can focus on what they do best – their craft,” said Eugene Tsay, Head of Solutions and Channel Partnerships at Square. “We’re excited to partner with LegalZoom to help take some of the guesswork out of starting, running, and growing a business.”

“We know that officially forming a business is just the beginning of an entrepreneur’s work. So many other services are needed to launch and scale a business, including payment processing, and we want to make sure new business owners get the right tools at the right time,” said Kathy Tsitovich, chief partnerships officer at LegalZoom. “Millions of small business owners already trust Square due to its impressive infrastructure and versatility across industries, so we’re proud to recommend their products to our customers. With this partnership, and others to come, LegalZoom customers have access to a curated ecosystem of trusted partners that can propel their business forward.”

To learn more about these and other collaborations benefitting LegalZoom customers, contact partnerships@legalzoom.com .

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom (NASDAQ: LZ) is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

Media Contacts

LegalZoom

Bryan Curran

LegalZoom

bcurran@legalzoom.com