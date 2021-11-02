HD Compliance and RiskScout Host Joint Webinar on Cannabis Banking on Nov. 9

Industry Experts Provide Advice for Financial Institutions to Get Started

Windsor, CO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Higher Risk Deposit Compliance Solutions (“HD Compliance OR HDCS”), a banker-led and managed provider of comprehensive banking solutions for higher-risk industries, announced today that it is co-hosting a webinar with Austin-based fintech company RiskScout on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST.

The webinar, “Going Higher and Higher: Enhancing Your Cannabis Banking Program,” will provide an overview of the current landscape of state and federal regulations for cannabis banking, best practices for vetting cannabis-related businesses, tips for monitoring, reporting and training, and strategies for better harnessing your current cannabis customers. Presenters Kristin Parker, Director of Compliance for RiskScout, and Becky Postar, Chief Operating Officer for HDCS, will also share case studies and frequently asked questions for growing these types of programs.

“There are barriers for financial institutions to start and grow cannabis banking programs due to the current Schedule 1 status of cannabis, but we are confident that doing so can be both profitable and easy to implement with the right technology, training, and legal expertise,” said Andy Montgomery, CEO and Founder of HD Compliance. “We are proud to be able to work together with RiskScout to share our knowledge on this topic and help financial institutions grow their businesses with cannabis banking and lending programs.”

"We are excited to join HDCS for this upcoming educational webinar regarding cannabis banking," said Justin Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of RiskScout. "HDCS has been instrumental in helping many financial institutions that are eager to roll out their spectrum of banking products to businesses in the cannabis industry. I think our shared resources in presenting this webinar will demonstrate that both companies are industry leaders in this space, and also that cannabis is a powerful growth generator."

To learn more about the webinar and register to attend, please visit https://www.hdcompliance.com/events .

About RiskScout

RiskScout provides a turnkey compliance technology solution to financial institutions to enter highly-profitable emerging markets such as private ATMs, Money Services Businesses, Hemp, Cannabis THC, Cryptocurrency, and others, which often necessitates maintaining considerable BSA/AML compliance protocols. RiskScout is designed and developed from the ground up by a deep bench of risk and compliance experts with BSA officer and examiner experience. RiskScout is providing community financial institutions and hard-working entrepreneurs with the innovative tools they need to grow and remain viable and competitive within their marketplace. For more information, visit www.riskscout.com

About Higher Risk Deposit Compliance Solutions

Higher Risk Deposit Compliance Solutions, also known as HD Compliance or HDCS, is a banker-led and managed compliance provider that offers comprehensive solutions that balance risk and return to assist financial institutions in safely banking higher-risk industries such as cannabis, cryptocurrency and more. For more information, please visit https://www.hdcompliance.com/.

HDCS Media Contact

Kathryn Brown

CMW Media

858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com