City of Boston and Ovia Health Launch Programs to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovia Health ™, the only clinically-backed digital family health platform, announced today that it has partnered with the City of Boston, in collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts, to bring a suite of innovative and comprehensive fertility, maternity, and family health benefits to Boston municipal employees.



The collaboration will help close gaps in care equity and provide enhanced care management and clinical outcomes for women and families. Ovia Health’s employer benefits programs leverage evidence-based solutions to actively engage families in their family planning and care, improve health outcomes, and provide critical education and support at every stage of the family journey.

“This is an extremely special partnership for us, having founded and grown our company here in Boston,” said Gabriela Perez Hobson, general manager, Enterprise, Ovia Health. “We care deeply about our community, and we’re so proud that the city trusts us to provide the right tools and resources to build happy, healthy families.”

With Ovia Health, Boston municipal employees now have access to a full spectrum of services and resources, including personalized clinical pathways, on-demand digital health coaching, return-to-work training, and other support programs designed to help employees with their unique family needs. Ovia Health’s research-based programs have been shown to improve maternal and infant health, close diversity and equity gaps, reduce adverse outcomes, and mitigate wasteful healthcare spending for over 2,000 employers and health plans.

“Collaborating with Ovia Health was an obvious choice for us, as we wanted to implement programs that help our employees and their families navigate health journeys in meaningful ways,” said Marianna Gil, Director of Benefits for the City of Boston. “We’re making a concerted effort to provide better support for women and families to close gaps in care equity, especially for our employees in underserved and black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities. Ovia Health is the right partner to help us foster engagement, improve outcomes, and suggest interventions to reduce unnecessary health care spending and preventable adverse events for the average 500 babies added to our health plans per year.”

On August 12, 2021, Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company acquired Ovia Health. The transaction extends Labcorp’s position as a leading, go-to source for women’s health, opens new avenues for personalized care experiences and fosters better dialogue between health care providers and their patients.

About Ovia Health

A subsidiary of leading global life sciences company Labcorp, Ovia Health has served more than 15 million family and parenthood journeys since 2012 and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia Health is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company’s 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, improve health outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return-to-work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com .

About City of Boston

The City of Boston is governed by Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the City Council with the assistance of various departments, agencies, and boards and commissions. With approximately 18,000 employees, the City of Boston’s mission is to provide resources and services to all of Boston’s residents throughout the neighborhoods.

